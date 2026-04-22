https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/saudis-looking-to-china-pakistan--turkiye-for-security-as-trust-in-us-erodes---expert-1124026117.html

Saudis Looking to China, Pakistan & Turkiye for Security as Trust in US Erodes - Expert

Saudis Looking to China, Pakistan & Turkiye for Security as Trust in US Erodes - Expert

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia’s calculations are being shaped by erratic US policy that prioritizes Israeli interests, with Saudi and wider Gulf Cooperation Council concerns “coming second,” Prof. Mohsin Raza Khan, Associate Dean at O.P. Jindal Global University’s School of International Affairs, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-22T14:51+0000

2026-04-22T14:51+0000

2026-04-22T14:51+0000

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As Saudi Arabia contemplates outsourcing its security, China’s role remains indirect — channeled through Pakistan, whose air defense, electronic warfare, and fighter capabilities are heavily reliant on Chinese systems, he notes. With a formidable air force, Pakistan could offer a security umbrella, while Turkiye would add a drone and naval technology edge, together forming a potentially viable defense triangle.

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