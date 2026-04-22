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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/saudis-looking-to-china-pakistan--turkiye-for-security-as-trust-in-us-erodes---expert-1124026117.html
Saudis Looking to China, Pakistan & Turkiye for Security as Trust in US Erodes - Expert
Saudis Looking to China, Pakistan & Turkiye for Security as Trust in US Erodes - Expert
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Saudi Arabia’s calculations are being shaped by erratic US policy that prioritizes Israeli interests, with Saudi and wider Gulf Cooperation Council concerns “coming second,” Prof. Mohsin Raza Khan, Associate Dean at O.P. Jindal Global University’s School of International Affairs, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-22T14:51+0000
2026-04-22T14:51+0000
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As Saudi Arabia contemplates outsourcing its security, China’s role remains indirect — channeled through Pakistan, whose air defense, electronic warfare, and fighter capabilities are heavily reliant on Chinese systems, he notes. With a formidable air force, Pakistan could offer a security umbrella, while Turkiye would add a drone and naval technology edge, together forming a potentially viable defense triangle.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/pepe-escobar-china-blockades-the-american-blockade-of-iran--1123988188.html
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Saudis Looking to China, Pakistan & Turkiye for Security as Trust in US Erodes - Expert

14:51 GMT 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinAmerican and Saudi Arabia flags are seen during a meeting of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
American and Saudi Arabia flags are seen during a meeting of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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Saudi Arabia’s calculations are being shaped by erratic US policy that prioritizes Israeli interests, with Saudi and wider Gulf Cooperation Council concerns “coming second,” Prof. Mohsin Raza Khan, Associate Dean at O.P. Jindal Global University’s School of International Affairs, tells Sputnik.
As Saudi Arabia contemplates outsourcing its security, China’s role remains indirect — channeled through Pakistan, whose air defense, electronic warfare, and fighter capabilities are heavily reliant on Chinese systems, he notes.
With a formidable air force, Pakistan could offer a security umbrella, while Turkiye would add a drone and naval technology edge, together forming a potentially viable defense triangle.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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