https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/pepe-escobar-china-blockades-the-american-blockade-of-iran--1123988188.html

Pepe Escobar: China Blockades the American Blockade of Iran

Pepe Escobar: China Blockades the American Blockade of Iran

Sputnik International

The whole planet is asking the same question: Will CENTCOM dare to go to war against China?

2026-04-14T17:20+0000

2026-04-14T17:20+0000

2026-04-14T17:20+0000

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strait of hormuz

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This is not a wild hypothetical anymore.According to MarineTraffic data, the Chinese-owned Rich Starry tanker, sailing under the Malawi flag, linked to Shanghai Xianrun, and departing from Sharjah in the UAE carrying roughly 250,000 barrels of metanol, crossed the Strait of Hormuz this Tuesday, displaying the message “China Owner & Crew.”So the Rich Starry was the first tanker to transit and exit the Strait of Hormuz, on the way to China, since the Trump blockade-to-unblock-the-Strait is in effect.In an unusually non-understated manner, what Beijing is signaling is that a desperate Trump Administration won’t be able to play Pirates of the Caribbean – remixed as Pirates of Hormuz – on China.CENTCOM did mention that the blockade is against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports. The Rich Starry came from Sharjah – so technically it was not targetable. The real test of the blockade will be when a Chinese tanker, for instance, leaves from Bandar Abbas.Everyone – apart from special cases - needs to pay the $1 per barrel toll, in bitcoin or yuan. That’s cleared in less than 5 seconds. Then the tanker receives a VHF password.Any ship with insurance, flag-state registration and Western port access won‘t pass. These compliant ships are already heading to American ports.The fascinating angle concerns the vast Iranian shadow fleet: not insured; may use any flag; no need to access any Western ports; already sanctioned to death; hence completely alien to the American system enforced by the blockade. Blockade or not, several tankers continue loading at Iranian terminals.There are around 160 million barrels of oil already floating outside the Strait of Hormuz: that means Iran can continue to supply its customers in Asia, especially China, at least until the middle of July, assuming the figure of 1.8 million barrels a day imported by China.A blockade to protect the petrodollarFor the record: as much as the war on Iran, in trademark Empire of Chaos fashion, once again smashes international law – call it Bellum Iniustum (“Unjust War”) – the announced naval blockade also means an act of war according to international law.Now compare it with Trump’s own rationale for the - illegal -blockade. A statement ruling that, “We will not allow Iran to sell oil to the people it likes and not to those it doesn't. It will be all or nothing" was followed by "Let China send its ships to us. Send them to Venezuela. We have plenty of oil. We'll even sell it cheaper."That was the dead giveaway that the blockade is at the crux of the petrodollar war. China buys from Iran in petrodollars. Trump’s game is not about selling oil; it’s about making China dependent on the petrodollar.The USS Abraham Lincoln was spotted in the Gulf of Oman, roughly 125 miles away from southeast Iran: by the way, a juicy target for Iranian missiles. This is the distance when laundry rooms on US aircraft carriers tend to catch fire.The USS George H.W. Bush and its carrier strike group are currently off the coast of Namibia.Talk about thalassocratic cowardice: they have to circumnavigate Africa because they are afraid of facing Ansarallah in the Bab-al-Mandeb. The dissuasive force of the Yemeni Houthis, incidentally, barely compares with Iran’s enhanced firepower.Even if the blockade would be really implemented, Iran still has multiple ways to ship oil overland across Eurasia to China, part of the China-Iran railway, a New Silk Roads/BRI project (paid by Beijing). The Epstein Syndicate, predictably, bombed a stretch, but that has already been restored. Additionally, Iran can make a deal with Turkmenistan to use their gas pipeline (also paid by China).Reality during this demented war has been stranger than fiction. But the notion that CENTCOM would dare to seize a Chinese ship and park it, for instance, in Djibouti, not to mention sink it – an act of war – defies reason. Well, with a deranged Christian Zionist as US Secretary of Forever Wars, anything is possible.Meanwhile, in the Big Picture…Three crucial developments are essential to capture which way the wind is blowing.The new Primakov triangle – RIC (Russia-Iran-China) in effect.Blockade? What blockade?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-centcom-vows-to-begin-naval-blockade-of-iran-on-april-13-1123978406.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-just-flipped-the-script-on-petrodollar--1123962394.html

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