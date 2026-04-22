https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-treasury-to-continue-policy-of-maximal-economic-pressure-on-iran---bessent-1124022235.html

US Treasury to Continue Policy of Maximal Economic Pressure on Iran - Bessent

US Treasury to Continue Policy of Maximal Economic Pressure on Iran - Bessent

Sputnik International

The US Department of the Treasury will continue to exert maximal economic pressure on Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

2026-04-22T03:42+0000

2026-04-22T03:42+0000

2026-04-22T04:12+0000

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"The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to US sanctions. We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran," Bessent wrote on X.The US delegation's planned visit to Iran was earlier delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said. US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html

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