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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-treasury-to-continue-policy-of-maximal-economic-pressure-on-iran---bessent-1124022235.html
US Treasury to Continue Policy of Maximal Economic Pressure on Iran - Bessent
US Treasury to Continue Policy of Maximal Economic Pressure on Iran - Bessent
Sputnik International
The US Department of the Treasury will continue to exert maximal economic pressure on Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
2026-04-22T03:42+0000
2026-04-22T04:12+0000
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"The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to US sanctions. We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran," Bessent wrote on X.The US delegation's planned visit to Iran was earlier delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said. US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html
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US Treasury to Continue Policy of Maximal Economic Pressure on Iran - Bessent

03:42 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 22.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA natural gas refinery is visible at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran on March 16, 2019.
A natural gas refinery is visible at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran on March 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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The US Department of the Treasury will continue to exert maximal economic pressure on Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
"The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to US sanctions. We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran," Bessent wrote on X.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Delegation's Visit to Pakistan Delayed Until US Receives Iran's Proposal - White House
03:15 GMT
The US delegation's planned visit to Iran was earlier delayed until Washington receives a proposal from the Iranian side, a White House official said. US President Donald Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports.
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