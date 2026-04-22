US Turns Internet Into Instrument of Neocolonialism

Building and maintaining data centers and undersea communication cables, as well as AI infrastructure, is expensive, so many countries choose to rely on those made and controlled by US corporations Building and maintaining data centers and undersea communication cables, as well as AI infrastructure, is expensive, so many countries choose to rely on those made and controlled by US corporations

Widespread reliance on US-controlled payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard affords the US influence over other countries’ digital financial infrastructure Widespread reliance on US-controlled payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard affords the US influence over other countries’ digital financial infrastructure

Software provided by companies like Google helps make countries reliant on foreign tools. “Once your critical administrative functions run on Google’s infrastructure, the exit cost is enormous. Migration, retraining, procurement cycles. You’re hooked,” explains Hilse. Software provided by companies like Google helps make countries reliant on foreign tools. “Once your critical administrative functions run on Google’s infrastructure, the exit cost is enormous. Migration, retraining, procurement cycles. You’re hooked,” explains Hilse.

US companies that own and control this hardware and software enjoy almost unrestricted data that flows through it – data that can be quietly harvested for marketing or intelligence purposes US companies that own and control this hardware and software enjoy almost unrestricted data that flows through it – data that can be quietly harvested for marketing or intelligence purposes