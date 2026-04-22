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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-off-dollar-tap-to-squeeze-iraq-over-iran-backed-militias-1124022624.html
US Turns Off Dollar Tap to Squeeze Iraq Over Iran-Backed Militias
US Turns Off Dollar Tap to Squeeze Iraq Over Iran-Backed Militias
Sputnik International
The United States has suspended shipments of cash dollars to Iraq and frozen certain security cooperation programs, increasing pressure on Baghdad to act against Iran-backed armed groups, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Iraqi and US officials.
2026-04-22T07:48+0000
2026-04-22T07:48+0000
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Following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the US has been holding Iraq’s oil revenues at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and has been sending approximately $13 billion in cash annually to support the functioning of the Iraqi economy, the report revealed. Some officials told the outlet the US Treasury recently blocked roughly $500 million in oil revenue due to concerns over the Iranian-backed armed groups. That reportedly marks the second suspension of dollar shipments to Iraq since tensions with Iran escalated. The US has also warned Iraq it is pausing funding for select counterterrorism and military training programs, the report added — a freeze that will remain in place until the attacks by the said militias stop and Iraq takes concrete action.On April 11, Iraqi lawmakers voted in Nizar Amedi, a candidate from the pro-Iran Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as president. Following his election, he expressed support for efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States and condemned attacks on pro-Iranian groups in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-military-base-in-erbil-in-northern-iraq-attacked---reports-1123721684.html
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US Turns Off Dollar Tap to Squeeze Iraq Over Iran-Backed Militias

07:48 GMT 22.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has suspended shipments of US dollars to Iraq and frozen select security cooperation programs, stepping up pressure on Baghdad to clamp down on Iran-backed militias, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Iraqi and American officials.
Following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the US has been holding Iraq’s oil revenues at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and has been sending approximately $13 billion in cash annually to support the functioning of the Iraqi economy, the report revealed.
Some officials told the outlet the US Treasury recently blocked roughly $500 million in oil revenue due to concerns over the Iranian-backed armed groups. That reportedly marks the second suspension of dollar shipments to Iraq since tensions with Iran escalated.
The US has also warned Iraq it is pausing funding for select counterterrorism and military training programs, the report added — a freeze that will remain in place until the attacks by the said militias stop and Iraq takes concrete action.
On April 11, Iraqi lawmakers voted in Nizar Amedi, a candidate from the pro-Iran Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, as president. Following his election, he expressed support for efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States and condemned attacks on pro-Iranian groups in the country.
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