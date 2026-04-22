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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/western-neocolonialist-tools-are-amoral-and-violate-all-norms-1124027205.html
Western Neocolonialist Tools are Amoral and Violate All Norms
Western Neocolonialist Tools are Amoral and Violate All Norms
Sputnik International
Large Western colonial powers are actively employing new instruments of control, trying to plunge developing nations into wars and saddle them with debts, Yemeni political analyst and author Hamid Abdel Kader tells Sputnik.
2026-04-22T18:42+0000
2026-04-22T18:42+0000
analysis
world bank
international monetary fund
the united nations (un)
colonialism
neocolonialism
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The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are one such tool. The conditions these organizations force on the borrowers – “Structural reforms that involve privatization, opening markets and rescinding subsidies – lead countries into an inescapable debt hole"Sanctions and asset freezing is another such tool, which Western powers used against nations such as Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Afghanistan, etc.By forcing free trade deals and open border agreements, the West practices unfair competition, destroying local manufacturing sector in developing and weaker countries by flooding them with goods produced by large powers and corporationsThe West also exerts political pressure by making economic aid conditional on certain political stances such as voting in the UNAll these economic pressure tools are quite similar to the old colonialism as far as consequences are concerned: they all lead to limiting sovereignty and curbing development of smaller nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-internet-into-instrument-of-neocolonialism-1124026894.html
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world bank, international monetary fund, the united nations (un), colonialism, neocolonialism

Western Neocolonialist Tools are Amoral and Violate All Norms

18:42 GMT 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Itsuo InouyeA woman sits in front of an International Monetary Fund logo at the venue of the IMF and World Bank meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012.
A woman sits in front of an International Monetary Fund logo at the venue of the IMF and World Bank meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye
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Large Western colonial powers are actively employing new instruments of control, trying to plunge developing nations into wars and saddle them with debts, Yemeni political analyst and author Hamid Abdel Kader tells Sputnik.
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are one such tool. The conditions these organizations force on the borrowers – “Structural reforms that involve privatization, opening markets and rescinding subsidies – lead countries into an inescapable debt hole"
Sanctions and asset freezing is another such tool, which Western powers used against nations such as Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Afghanistan, etc.
By forcing free trade deals and open border agreements, the West practices unfair competition, destroying local manufacturing sector in developing and weaker countries by flooding them with goods produced by large powers and corporations
The West also exerts political pressure by making economic aid conditional on certain political stances such as voting in the UN
This Wednesday, May 20, 2015 photo shows server banks inside a data center at AEP headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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All these economic pressure tools are quite similar to the old colonialism as far as consequences are concerned: they all lead to limiting sovereignty and curbing development of smaller nations.
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