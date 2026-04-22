https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/win-win-or-sign-of-weakness-experts-split-on-trumps-ceasefire-move-1124025158.html
'Win-Win' or 'Sign of Weakness?' Experts Split on Trump's Ceasefire Move
'Win-Win' or 'Sign of Weakness?' Experts Split on Trump's Ceasefire Move
Sputnik International
Trump has given no indication of how long the extension will last. The US leader's ceasefire is therefore considered indefinite, ex-ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani points out.
2026-04-22T12:36+0000
2026-04-22T12:36+0000
2026-04-22T13:49+0000
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The second round of US–Iran talks in Islamabad did not take place, as the two sides failed to agree on preliminary conditions. Following the breakdown, US President Donald Trump announced that, at the request of the Pakistani leadership, he had decided to extend the ceasefire. However, Trump has not specified the duration of the extension, according to Asif Durrani, Pakistan's former Special Representative on Afghanistan and Ambassador to Iran and the UAE. Durrani believes that the ceasefire announced by the US leader is indefinite. Nevertheless, Durrani pointed out that the US continues its naval blockade of Iran, calling this a dangerous sign that could trigger a larger confrontation. Dr. Shahid Rashid, a political and economic observer, for his part believes it is a "sign of weakness of the US position."
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'Win-Win' or 'Sign of Weakness?' Experts Split on Trump's Ceasefire Move
12:36 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 22.04.2026)
Trump has given no indication of how long the extension will last. The US leader's ceasefire is therefore considered indefinite, ex-ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani points out.
The second round of US–Iran talks in Islamabad did not take place, as the two sides failed to agree on preliminary conditions. Following the breakdown, US President Donald Trump announced that, at the request of the Pakistani leadership, he had decided to extend the ceasefire.
However, Trump has not specified the duration of the extension, according to Asif Durrani, Pakistan's former Special Representative on Afghanistan and Ambassador to Iran and the UAE. Durrani believes that the ceasefire announced by the US leader is indefinite.
Commenting to Sputnik on Trump's decision—which the US President noted was made at the request of the Pakistani leadership—Durrani said to Sputnik: "I think if he will listen to Pakistan's request, then it is a win-win situation."
Nevertheless, Durrani pointed out that the US continues its naval blockade of Iran, calling this a dangerous sign that could trigger a larger confrontation.
Dr. Shahid Rashid, a political and economic observer, for his part believes it is a "sign of weakness of the US position."
"Pakistan does not have the authority to dictate any terms to the US or to Trump, so in this case Pakistan is being used as a bail out for Trump’s position," Rashid told Sputnik.