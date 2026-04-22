https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/win-win-or-sign-of-weakness-experts-split-on-trumps-ceasefire-move-1124025158.html

'Win-Win' or 'Sign of Weakness?' Experts Split on Trump's Ceasefire Move

'Win-Win' or 'Sign of Weakness?' Experts Split on Trump's Ceasefire Move

Sputnik International

Trump has given no indication of how long the extension will last. The US leader's ceasefire is therefore considered indefinite, ex-ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani points out.

2026-04-22T12:36+0000

2026-04-22T12:36+0000

2026-04-22T13:49+0000

analysis

donald trump

pakistan

islamabad

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e78b7306b3f871f960409345440c02c7.jpg

The second round of US–Iran talks in Islamabad did not take place, as the two sides failed to agree on preliminary conditions. Following the breakdown, US President Donald Trump announced that, at the request of the Pakistani leadership, he had decided to extend the ceasefire. However, Trump has not specified the duration of the extension, according to Asif Durrani, Pakistan's former Special Representative on Afghanistan and Ambassador to Iran and the UAE. Durrani believes that the ceasefire announced by the US leader is indefinite. Nevertheless, Durrani pointed out that the US continues its naval blockade of Iran, calling this a dangerous sign that could trigger a larger confrontation. Dr. Shahid Rashid, a political and economic observer, for his part believes it is a "sign of weakness of the US position."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/pentagon-intel-believes-iran-retains-considerable-military-might---reports-1124022378.html

pakistan

islamabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, pakistan, islamabad, sputnik