https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/arctic-of-strategic-importance-for-russias-economic-development---putin-1124030974.html

Arctic of Strategic Importance for Russia's Economic Development - Putin

Arctic of Strategic Importance for Russia's Economic Development - Putin

Sputnik International

The Arctic is of strategic importance for Russia's economic development and the protection of its sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2026-04-23T13:37+0000

2026-04-23T13:37+0000

2026-04-23T13:47+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

arctic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123257322_0:0:3052:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_ed808b37aaf460a3d5de3d17e8b9641e.jpg

"I have repeatedly noted the special strategic importance of this region for our country, for the domestic economy, for building Russia's industrial potential, for ensuring national security, and for protecting our sovereignty," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government. Putin also emphasized the growing global role of the Arctic, including in terms of sustainable supply chains. Russia is strengthening its Arctic logistics network and will protect its interests in the region, Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate in the Arctic with all interested countries.The northern Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is one of the safest, most reliable and effective routes, Putin said.Other Statements Putin said, commenting on Internet access restrictions in major cities, that in the event of a terrorist threat public safety is always a priority.Work is underway to prevent terrorist attacks and widespread awareness of possible restrictions can harm operational activities, the president added.Putin added that it is important to inform citizens when imposing restrictions on Internet access.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/moscow-contributing-to-stabilizing-prices-on-energy-markets-amid-hormuz-blockade---kremlin-1124029110.html

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, arctic