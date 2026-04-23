Arctic of Strategic Importance for Russia's Economic Development - Putin
13:37 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 23.04.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Arctic is of strategic importance for Russia's economic development and the protection of its sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I have repeatedly noted the special strategic importance of this region for our country, for the domestic economy, for building Russia's industrial potential, for ensuring national security, and for protecting our sovereignty," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Putin also emphasized the growing global role of the Arctic, including in terms of sustainable supply chains.
Russia is strengthening its Arctic logistics network and will protect its interests in the region, Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate in the Arctic with all interested countries.
The northern Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is one of the safest, most reliable and effective routes, Putin said.
"The importance of the northern Trans-Arctic route as the safest, most reliable and efficient one is becoming more and more obvious against the background of disruptions in global transport chains due to numerous conflicts, including, as we are now seeing, in the Middle East," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Other Statements
Putin said, commenting on Internet access restrictions in major cities, that in the event of a terrorist threat public safety is always a priority.
"Of course, if this [Internet restrictions] is related to operational work to prevent terrorist attacks — and we know that unfortunately, we sometimes miss such attacks — and, of course, ensuring the safety of people will always be a priority — our children, loved ones, every Russian citizen," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Work is underway to prevent terrorist attacks and widespread awareness of possible restrictions can harm operational activities, the president added.
"We need to work out a mechanism for the uninterrupted operation of vital support services. Today, as we know, even in mobile phones, emergency calls are available to users in the absence of funds in their accounts. In the case of the mobile Internet, you need to organize work in the same way," Putin said.
Putin added that it is important to inform citizens when imposing restrictions on Internet access.