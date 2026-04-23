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Moscow Contributing to Stabilizing Prices on Energy Markets Amid Hormuz Blockade - Kremlin
Moscow Contributing to Stabilizing Prices on Energy Markets Amid Hormuz Blockade - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Moscow is contributing to stabilizing prices on energy markets and minimizing the consequences of the crisis amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-04-23T10:48+0000
2026-04-23T10:48+0000
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"At the moment, you know, we are contributing to this price stabilization and minimizing the consequences of the crisis for the global energy sector," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow plans to offer additional solutions to OPEC+ partners amid the resumption of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that there are no other initiatives on the agenda right now. Russia continues to supply oil amid the energy crisis, the official said, adding that demand for oil is growing, and its quantity on the world market is decreasing.On G20 SummitA decision on the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in the United States has not yet been made, and the format of Moscow's participation will be determined closer to the forum, Peskov said.The United States plans to hold the G20 summit in Miami in December 2026.
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Moscow Contributing to Stabilizing Prices on Energy Markets Amid Hormuz Blockade - Kremlin

10:48 GMT 23.04.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin.
Moscow Kremlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is contributing to stabilizing prices on energy markets and minimizing the consequences of the crisis amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"At the moment, you know, we are contributing to this price stabilization and minimizing the consequences of the crisis for the global energy sector," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow plans to offer additional solutions to OPEC+ partners amid the resumption of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that there are no other initiatives on the agenda right now.
Russia continues to supply oil amid the energy crisis, the official said, adding that demand for oil is growing, and its quantity on the world market is decreasing.

On G20 Summit

A decision on the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in the United States has not yet been made, and the format of Moscow's participation will be determined closer to the forum, Peskov said.
"So far, no such decisions have been made [about Putin's participation in the G20 summit in the United States], but Russia participated in each summit at the appropriate level... A decision will be made on the format of our participation closer to the time of the summit," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia continues to work through the G20 format.
The United States plans to hold the G20 summit in Miami in December 2026.
The Moscow Kremlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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