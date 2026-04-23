https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/cryptocurrency-emerges-as-weapon-against-western-data-colonialism--1124032395.html

Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'

Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'

Sputnik International

Western big tech has the ability to track the movement of resources and finances on virtually every level, thanks to their unrestricted access to big data, Brazilian Institute of Data Science co-founder Caio Almendra tells Sputnik.

2026-04-23T18:58+0000

2026-04-23T18:58+0000

2026-04-23T18:58+0000

analysis

cryptocurrency

colonialism

neocolonialism

censorship

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Seeking to evade the watchful eye of this high-tech Big Brother, countries that have been sanctioned by the West – Iran, Cuba, North Korea – resort to cryptocurrency, which became one of the consequences of this “data imperialism” practiced by the West.The United States is unhappy with this and targets sovereign digital financial infrastructure developed by countries like Russia, China or Brazil, that would allow performing transactions without the participation of Western companies.Meanwhile, Meta’s* social media networks like Facebook* and Instagram* effectively decide who gets heard in the digital space and who doesn’t, by controlling data and algorithms, and catering to the US’ whims.The AI tech further helps the US enforce digital censorship and ensure that political factions they favor get greater reach online than those who are not liked by the US elites.*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-internet-into-instrument-of-neocolonialism-1124026894.html

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cryptocurrency, colonialism, neocolonialism, censorship