https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/cryptocurrency-emerges-as-weapon-against-western-data-colonialism--1124032395.html
Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'
Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'
Sputnik International
Western big tech has the ability to track the movement of resources and finances on virtually every level, thanks to their unrestricted access to big data, Brazilian Institute of Data Science co-founder Caio Almendra tells Sputnik.
2026-04-23T18:58+0000
2026-04-23T18:58+0000
2026-04-23T18:58+0000
analysis
cryptocurrency
colonialism
neocolonialism
censorship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121345146_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_f9fa29555ce9ffa5c16799a943c228ca.jpg
Seeking to evade the watchful eye of this high-tech Big Brother, countries that have been sanctioned by the West – Iran, Cuba, North Korea – resort to cryptocurrency, which became one of the consequences of this “data imperialism” practiced by the West.The United States is unhappy with this and targets sovereign digital financial infrastructure developed by countries like Russia, China or Brazil, that would allow performing transactions without the participation of Western companies.Meanwhile, Meta’s* social media networks like Facebook* and Instagram* effectively decide who gets heard in the digital space and who doesn’t, by controlling data and algorithms, and catering to the US’ whims.The AI tech further helps the US enforce digital censorship and ensure that political factions they favor get greater reach online than those who are not liked by the US elites.*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-internet-into-instrument-of-neocolonialism-1124026894.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121345146_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd2dc31387316756d9d174d05ff4152.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cryptocurrency, colonialism, neocolonialism, censorship
cryptocurrency, colonialism, neocolonialism, censorship
Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'
Western big tech has the ability to track the movement of resources and finances on virtually every level, thanks to their unrestricted access to big data, Brazilian Institute of Data Science co-founder Caio Almendra tells Sputnik.
Seeking to evade the watchful eye of this high-tech Big Brother, countries that have been sanctioned by the West – Iran, Cuba, North Korea – resort to cryptocurrency, which became one of the consequences of this “data imperialism” practiced by the West.
The United States is unhappy with this and targets sovereign digital financial infrastructure developed by countries like Russia, China or Brazil, that would allow performing transactions without the participation of Western companies.
Meanwhile, Meta’s* social media networks like Facebook* and Instagram* effectively decide who gets heard in the digital space and who doesn’t, by controlling data and algorithms, and catering to the US’ whims.
The AI tech further helps the US enforce digital censorship and ensure that political factions they favor get greater reach online than those who are not liked by the US elites.
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism