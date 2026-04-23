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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/cryptocurrency-emerges-as-weapon-against-western-data-colonialism--1124032395.html
Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'
Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'
Sputnik International
Western big tech has the ability to track the movement of resources and finances on virtually every level, thanks to their unrestricted access to big data, Brazilian Institute of Data Science co-founder Caio Almendra tells Sputnik.
2026-04-23T18:58+0000
2026-04-23T18:58+0000
analysis
cryptocurrency
colonialism
neocolonialism
censorship
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Seeking to evade the watchful eye of this high-tech Big Brother, countries that have been sanctioned by the West – Iran, Cuba, North Korea – resort to cryptocurrency, which became one of the consequences of this “data imperialism” practiced by the West.The United States is unhappy with this and targets sovereign digital financial infrastructure developed by countries like Russia, China or Brazil, that would allow performing transactions without the participation of Western companies.Meanwhile, Meta’s* social media networks like Facebook* and Instagram* effectively decide who gets heard in the digital space and who doesn’t, by controlling data and algorithms, and catering to the US’ whims.The AI tech further helps the US enforce digital censorship and ensure that political factions they favor get greater reach online than those who are not liked by the US elites.*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-turns-internet-into-instrument-of-neocolonialism-1124026894.html
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cryptocurrency, colonialism, neocolonialism, censorship

Cryptocurrency Emerges as Weapon Against Western 'Data Colonialism'

18:58 GMT 23.04.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny BiyatovSouvenir coin with the logo of the cryptocurrency bitcoin
Souvenir coin with the logo of the cryptocurrency bitcoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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Western big tech has the ability to track the movement of resources and finances on virtually every level, thanks to their unrestricted access to big data, Brazilian Institute of Data Science co-founder Caio Almendra tells Sputnik.
Seeking to evade the watchful eye of this high-tech Big Brother, countries that have been sanctioned by the West – Iran, Cuba, North Korea – resort to cryptocurrency, which became one of the consequences of this “data imperialism” practiced by the West.
The United States is unhappy with this and targets sovereign digital financial infrastructure developed by countries like Russia, China or Brazil, that would allow performing transactions without the participation of Western companies.
Meanwhile, Meta’s* social media networks like Facebook* and Instagram* effectively decide who gets heard in the digital space and who doesn’t, by controlling data and algorithms, and catering to the US’ whims.
This Wednesday, May 20, 2015 photo shows server banks inside a data center at AEP headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
Analysis
US Turns Internet Into Instrument of Neocolonialism
Yesterday, 18:04 GMT
The AI tech further helps the US enforce digital censorship and ensure that political factions they favor get greater reach online than those who are not liked by the US elites.
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
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