https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/from-south-asia-to-mena-can-pakistan-now-become-the-gulfs-back-office-1124032299.html
From South Asia to MENA: Can Pakistan Now Become the Gulf's Back Office?
From South Asia to MENA: Can Pakistan Now Become the Gulf's Back Office?
Sputnik International
The World Bank has quietly reclassified Pakistan from being part of South Asia to being part of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
2026-04-23T18:56+0000
2026-04-23T18:56+0000
2026-04-23T19:05+0000
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pakistan
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What seems like a bureaucratic tweak actually opens the door to regional financing and investment mandates.Pakistani start-ups and IT companies gain formal eligibility for Gulf sovereign wealth fund investments (PIF, Mubadala), access to the GCC's AI boom, and potential benefits from a future free trade agreement with Arab states.Why it matters?Pakistan's economy has long looked West — remittances from Saudi Arabia and the UAE hit $42 billion. The reclassification merely formalizes an existing reality.Could Pakistan become the Gulf's "back office," especially amid instability from the Iranian crisis? The recent attack on Amazon's data center in Dubai is pushing companies to seek stable, nearby jurisdictions.The problem lies in various infrastructure, tax, and legal constraints. As long as these exist, attracting capital that is fleeing the Gulf may not be possible, he explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pakistan-remains-preferred-mediator-in-talks-with-united-states--iranian-diplomatic-source-1124030103.html
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From South Asia to MENA: Can Pakistan Now Become the Gulf's Back Office?
18:56 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 19:05 GMT 23.04.2026)
The World Bank has quietly reclassified Pakistan from being part of South Asia to being part of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
What seems like a bureaucratic tweak actually opens the door to regional financing and investment mandates.
Pakistani start-ups and IT companies gain formal eligibility for Gulf sovereign wealth fund investments (PIF, Mubadala), access to the GCC's AI boom, and potential benefits from a future free trade agreement with Arab states.
Pakistan's economy has long looked West — remittances from Saudi Arabia and the UAE hit $42 billion. The reclassification merely formalizes an existing reality.
Could Pakistan become the Gulf's "back office," especially amid instability from the Iranian crisis? The recent attack on Amazon's data center in Dubai is pushing companies to seek stable, nearby jurisdictions.
"Pakistan cannot really become a physical hub for IT capacity given various infrastructure and legal constraints," Ammar Habib Khan, professor of practice at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi, told Sputnik.
The problem lies in various infrastructure, tax, and legal constraints. As long as these exist, attracting capital that is fleeing the Gulf may not be possible, he explained.