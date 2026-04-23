https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/from-south-asia-to-mena-can-pakistan-now-become-the-gulfs-back-office-1124032299.html

From South Asia to MENA: Can Pakistan Now Become the Gulf's Back Office?

From South Asia to MENA: Can Pakistan Now Become the Gulf's Back Office?

Sputnik International

The World Bank has quietly reclassified Pakistan from being part of South Asia to being part of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

2026-04-23T18:56+0000

2026-04-23T18:56+0000

2026-04-23T19:05+0000

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What seems like a bureaucratic tweak actually opens the door to regional financing and investment mandates.Pakistani start-ups and IT companies gain formal eligibility for Gulf sovereign wealth fund investments (PIF, Mubadala), access to the GCC's AI boom, and potential benefits from a future free trade agreement with Arab states.Why it matters?Pakistan's economy has long looked West — remittances from Saudi Arabia and the UAE hit $42 billion. The reclassification merely formalizes an existing reality.Could Pakistan become the Gulf's "back office," especially amid instability from the Iranian crisis? The recent attack on Amazon's data center in Dubai is pushing companies to seek stable, nearby jurisdictions.The problem lies in various infrastructure, tax, and legal constraints. As long as these exist, attracting capital that is fleeing the Gulf may not be possible, he explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pakistan-remains-preferred-mediator-in-talks-with-united-states--iranian-diplomatic-source-1124030103.html

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