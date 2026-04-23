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Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source
Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source
Sputnik International
Iran still considers Pakistan as the preferred mediator in the negotiations with the United States, an Iranian diplomatic source told Sputnik.
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"Iran continues to consider Islamabad as the preferred and reliable mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States," the source said. There is no crisis of trust between Islamabad and Tehran, and communication channels at the highest level remain open and continuous, the source added.
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Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source
ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Iran still considers Pakistan as the preferred mediator in the negotiations with the United States, an Iranian diplomatic source told Sputnik.
"Iran continues to consider Islamabad as the preferred and reliable mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States," the source said.
There is no crisis of trust between Islamabad and Tehran, and communication channels at the highest level remain open and continuous, the source added.