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Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source
Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source
Sputnik International
Iran still considers Pakistan as the preferred mediator in the negotiations with the United States, an Iranian diplomatic source told Sputnik.
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"Iran continues to consider Islamabad as the preferred and reliable mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States," the source said. There is no crisis of trust between Islamabad and Tehran, and communication channels at the highest level remain open and continuous, the source added.
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Pakistan Remains Preferred Mediator in Talks With United States- Iranian Diplomatic Source

13:30 GMT 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Iran still considers Pakistan as the preferred mediator in the negotiations with the United States, an Iranian diplomatic source told Sputnik.
"Iran continues to consider Islamabad as the preferred and reliable mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States," the source said.
There is no crisis of trust between Islamabad and Tehran, and communication channels at the highest level remain open and continuous, the source added.
A worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
Analysis
Mediation as a Lifeline: Can Pakistan Use the Strait of Hormuz Crisis to Save Its Economy?
17 April, 15:23 GMT
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