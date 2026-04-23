How Western Big Tech Drives Digital Colonization Through AI Tools
09:33 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 23.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
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Silicon Valley giants have been quietly advancing digital colonialism in the Global South as data has become the new oil, Pavan Duggal, founder and chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, tells Sputnik.
“Digital colonialism is being implemented through big tech companies, [that] are providing world-class artificial intelligence (AI) models virtually for free or at a very low price,” Duggal says.
Data harvesting & digital slavery
The underlying aim behind what appears to be generosity is to harvest as much confidential, personal, national, social, and strategic data as possible
Western tech tycoons are also expanding their market share and planning to build data centers across the Global South to cut costs
By embracing Western AI models, developing countries risk complacency, abandoning their own AI development, and becoming “digital slaves.”
“All this is nothing but yet another way of depriving the Global South nations of not just their territorial sovereignty, but also artificial intelligence sovereignty.”
Lack of AI regulation
Unfortunately, many Global South countries lack AI laws to prevent cognitive colonialism, and no international framework exists to stop states or Big Tech from digital colonization, the expert notes.
“Global South countries have to wake up and start guarding" themselves against the predatory approach demonstrated by Palantir, Apple, Microsoft, Google and other tech giants.
12 August 2025, 06:59 GMT