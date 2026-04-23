https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/how-western-big-tech-drives-digital-colonization-through-ai-tools-1124028693.html

How Western Big Tech Drives Digital Colonization Through AI Tools

How Western Big Tech Drives Digital Colonization Through AI Tools

Sputnik International

Silicon Valley giants have been quietly advancing digital colonialism in the Global South as data has become the new oil, Pavan Duggal, founder and chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-23T09:33+0000

2026-04-23T09:33+0000

2026-04-23T09:35+0000

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silicon valley

big tech

palantir

apple

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“Digital colonialism is being implemented through big tech companies, [that] are providing world-class artificial intelligence (AI) models virtually for free or at a very low price,” Duggal says.Data harvesting & digital slaveryLack of AI regulationUnfortunately, many Global South countries lack AI laws to prevent cognitive colonialism, and no international framework exists to stop states or Big Tech from digital colonization, the expert notes.“Global South countries have to wake up and start guarding" themselves against the predatory approach demonstrated by Palantir, Apple, Microsoft, Google and other tech giants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/big-tech-or-big-threat-google-and-facebooks-military-ties-exposed--1122596702.html

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silicon valley, big tech, palantir, apple