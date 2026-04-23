https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/irans-hormuz-toll-offers-swift-free-dollar-fiscal-endurance-lifeline--1124032003.html
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline
Sputnik International
Iran has the justification for its Hormuz tolls, as it can cite “severe constraint” from US sanctions and war, Professor Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-23T16:02+0000
2026-04-23T16:02+0000
2026-04-23T16:02+0000
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It also has unique leverage in that it effectively controls the waterway, he notes.Iran’s Hormuz levy is all about “the psychology of sovereignty,” notes geopolitical analyst Tahir Nazer. Commenting on reports of initial revenues, he says even modest gains shift Iran from “a state under siege to a state that leverages its geography for fiscal agency". The fees, even if amounting to hundreds of millions instead of billions—will help cover naval costs, cushioning against the national currency’s volatility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html
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middle east, strait of hormuz, iran
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline
Iran has the justification for its Hormuz tolls, as it can cite “severe constraint” from US sanctions and war, Professor Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, tells Sputnik.
It also has unique leverage in that it effectively controls the waterway, he notes.
“The world just cannot withstand a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the economic impact,” he added.
Iran’s Hormuz levy is all about “the psychology of sovereignty,” notes geopolitical analyst Tahir Nazer.
Commenting on reports of initial revenues, he says even modest gains shift Iran from “a state under siege to a state that leverages its geography for fiscal agency". The fees, even if amounting to hundreds of millions instead of billions—will help cover naval costs, cushioning against the national currency’s volatility.
“It is not a replacement for oil revenue; it is an adjunct to fiscal endurance at a stage where every dollar outside the SWIFT system counts,” notes the expert.