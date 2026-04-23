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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/irans-hormuz-toll-offers-swift-free-dollar-fiscal-endurance-lifeline--1124032003.html
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline
Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline
Sputnik International
Iran has the justification for its Hormuz tolls, as it can cite “severe constraint” from US sanctions and war, Professor Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, tells Sputnik.
2026-04-23T16:02+0000
2026-04-23T16:02+0000
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It also has unique leverage in that it effectively controls the waterway, he notes.Iran’s Hormuz levy is all about “the psychology of sovereignty,” notes geopolitical analyst Tahir Nazer. Commenting on reports of initial revenues, he says even modest gains shift Iran from “a state under siege to a state that leverages its geography for fiscal agency". The fees, even if amounting to hundreds of millions instead of billions—will help cover naval costs, cushioning against the national currency’s volatility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html
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Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline

16:02 GMT 23.04.2026
© SputnikThe Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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Iran has the justification for its Hormuz tolls, as it can cite “severe constraint” from US sanctions and war, Professor Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, tells Sputnik.
It also has unique leverage in that it effectively controls the waterway, he notes.
“The world just cannot withstand a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the economic impact,” he added.
Iran’s Hormuz levy is all about “the psychology of sovereignty,” notes geopolitical analyst Tahir Nazer.
Commenting on reports of initial revenues, he says even modest gains shift Iran from “a state under siege to a state that leverages its geography for fiscal agency". The fees, even if amounting to hundreds of millions instead of billions—will help cover naval costs, cushioning against the national currency’s volatility.
“It is not a replacement for oil revenue; it is an adjunct to fiscal endurance at a stage where every dollar outside the SWIFT system counts,” notes the expert.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
13:07 GMT
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