https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/irans-hormuz-toll-offers-swift-free-dollar-fiscal-endurance-lifeline--1124032003.html

Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline

Iran’s Hormuz Toll Offers SWIFT-Free Dollar Fiscal Endurance Lifeline

Sputnik International

Iran has the justification for its Hormuz tolls, as it can cite “severe constraint” from US sanctions and war, Professor Azmi Hassan, senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-23T16:02+0000

2026-04-23T16:02+0000

2026-04-23T16:02+0000

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middle east

strait of hormuz

iran

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It also has unique leverage in that it effectively controls the waterway, he notes.Iran’s Hormuz levy is all about “the psychology of sovereignty,” notes geopolitical analyst Tahir Nazer. Commenting on reports of initial revenues, he says even modest gains shift Iran from “a state under siege to a state that leverages its geography for fiscal agency". The fees, even if amounting to hundreds of millions instead of billions—will help cover naval costs, cushioning against the national currency’s volatility.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html

strait of hormuz

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