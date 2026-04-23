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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html
Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering the United States Navy to triple mine clearing activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The US president said that he ordered the Navy to shoot any Iranian boat allegedly putting mines in the strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html
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Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz

13:07 GMT 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering the United States Navy to triple mine clearing activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president said that he ordered the Navy to shoot any Iranian boat allegedly putting mines in the strait.
"Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
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