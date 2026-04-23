https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-says-ordered-us-navy-to-triple-mine-clearing-activity-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124030646.html
Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering the United States Navy to triple mine clearing activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The US president said that he ordered the Navy to shoot any Iranian boat allegedly putting mines in the strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html
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Trump Says Ordered US Navy to Triple Mine Clearing Activity in Strait of Hormuz
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering the United States Navy to triple mine clearing activity in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president said that he ordered the Navy to shoot any Iranian boat allegedly putting mines in the strait.
"Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!" Trump said on Truth Social.