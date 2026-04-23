https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/lebanese-prime-minister-rejects-deal-with-israel-unless-all-troops-are-pulled---reports-1124032154.html

Lebanese Prime Minister Rejects Deal With Israel Unless All Troops Are Pulled - Reports

Lebanese Prime Minister Rejects Deal With Israel Unless All Troops Are Pulled - Reports

Sputnik International

The Lebanese government will not sign any agreement with Israel as part of negotiations unless it includes a "full withdrawal" of the Israeli troops from its territory, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

2026-04-23T17:27+0000

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2026-04-23T17:27+0000

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"We cannot live with a so-called buffer zone … an Israeli presence where Lebanese displaced people are not allowed to return, where destroyed villages and towns cannot be rebuilt," Salam was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said earlier this week that Lebanon's willingness to negotiate with Israel did not mean that Beirut had caved in and was ready to make concessions, but rather that it was seeking a lasting end to the armed conflict. On April 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to destroy the Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, labeling it a bastion of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon. The US State Department told RIA Novosti that Lebanon and Israel would hold a second round of talks in Washington at the ambassadorial level. US President Donald Trump announced that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting April 17. Despite this, the Israeli army has been accused of routinely violating the ceasefire by launching air and artillery strikes and drone attacks. Lebanese movement Hezbollah has upheld the deal.

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