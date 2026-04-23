https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/targeting-journalists-became-israels-established-approach--lebanons-pm-1124027523.html

Targeting Journalists Became Israel's 'Established Approach' — Lebanon's PM

Targeting Journalists Became Israel's 'Established Approach' — Lebanon's PM

Sputnik International

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the killing of journalist Amal Khalil and the wounding of Zeinab Faraj in southern Lebanon.

2026-04-23T03:39+0000

2026-04-23T03:39+0000

2026-04-23T04:39+0000

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"Targeting journalists, obstructing access by relief teams to them, and even targeting their locations again after these teams have arrived, constitutes described war crimes," Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on X.Salam vowed to pursue the case before international forums.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a vehicle and a building were struck in southern Lebanon, but denied reports that the injured journalists were blocked at the scene. On Wednesday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that two Lebanese female journalists were injured in an airstrike on a house in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. Rescuers were unable to reach the strike site for several hours due to the destruction of a road by another Israeli airstrike, as well as the blocking of the area by Israeli forces. "Earlier today (Wednesday), IDF troops identified two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had departed from a military structure used by Hezbollah … After identifying the individuals … the Israeli Air Force struck one of the vehicles. Subsequently, the structure from which the individuals had fled was also struck. Reports were received that two journalists were injured as a result of the strikes. The IDF is not preventing rescue teams from reaching the area. The details of the incident are under review," the IDF said on Telegram on Wednesday. Lebanese media reported later that journalist Amal Khalil was killed in the Israeli airstrike in Tyre. Her body was reportedly discovered by rescuers after a several-hour search and rescue operation. The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon began on March 2 against the backdrop of US and Israeli strikes on Iran. On March 16, Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon, striking Lebanese cities, including the capital. US President Donald Trump announced last Thursday that Lebanon and Israel had agreed on a ten-day ceasefire. However, the Lebanese National News Agency reported the next day that Israel continued striking Lebanese settlements after the ceasefire took effect.

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israel, lebanon, middle east, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), israeli air force (iaf), journalists, journalist death, attack on journalist