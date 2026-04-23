https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/peoples-of-eurasia-cherish-their-values-want-to-be-independent---kremlin-1124028905.html

Peoples of Eurasia Cherish Their Values, Want to Be Independent - Kremlin

Peoples of Eurasia Cherish Their Values, Want to Be Independent - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The peoples of Eurasia cherish their values and want to be independent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-04-23T09:56+0000

2026-04-23T09:56+0000

2026-04-23T09:57+0000

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"We live in a unique space, in the space of Eurasia. Hundreds, if not thousands, of peoples and nationalities have lived together here throughout history. And now each of these nations protects its values, its national values. Each of these nations wants to be independent," Peskov said during the second International Socio-Business Forum "Eurasia — the Territory of Traditional Values."On EUMoscow sees EU's demands aimed at antagonizing Serbia with Russia, Peskov said.This formulation of the issue is extremely incorrect and every country is sovereign in its choice, including Serbia, Peskov added.Russia has always been a supporter of the fact that every country should take a sovereign position and be guided by its national interests, Peskov concluded.On KazakhstanRussia will ensure Kazakhstan's interests in the transportation of oil to other destinations after the suspension of pumping through the Druzhba oil pipeline, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/meeting-between-putin-zelensky-only-possible-to-finalize-agreements-kremlin-1124027072.html

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