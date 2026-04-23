Peoples of Eurasia Cherish Their Values, Want to Be Independent - Kremlin
09:56 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 23.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Moscow Kremlin.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The peoples of Eurasia cherish their values and want to be independent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We live in a unique space, in the space of Eurasia. Hundreds, if not thousands, of peoples and nationalities have lived together here throughout history. And now each of these nations protects its values, its national values. Each of these nations wants to be independent," Peskov said during the second International Socio-Business Forum "Eurasia — the Territory of Traditional Values."
On EU
Moscow sees EU's demands aimed at antagonizing Serbia with Russia, Peskov said.
"We see demands that are aimed at antagonizing Serbia with Russia. In other words, the question is being put like this — either you continue to focus on EU membership, on some kind of commonality with the European Union, but on one condition — that you break off all relations with Russia, join the sanctions, and so on. Or you continue friendly, pragmatic relations with Russia, but then you forget about the European perspective," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the EU's demands to Serbia regarding sanctions against Russia.
This formulation of the issue is extremely incorrect and every country is sovereign in its choice, including Serbia, Peskov added.
"Those who put forward such antagonistic conditions are most wrong, because any country can very harmoniously develop its relations with all countries in all directions, to do this in its own interests," the spokesman stressed.
Russia has always been a supporter of the fact that every country should take a sovereign position and be guided by its national interests, Peskov concluded.
On Kazakhstan
Russia will ensure Kazakhstan's interests in the transportation of oil to other destinations after the suspension of pumping through the Druzhba oil pipeline, Peskov said.
"This has already been said. We will ensure the interests of our Kazakh partners in other areas," Peskov told reporters.
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Kazakh oil supplies to Germany will bypass the Druzhba oil pipeline due to technical capabilities staring May 1.