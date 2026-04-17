https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/mediation-as-a-lifeline-can-pakistan-use-the-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-to-save-its-economy-1124005189.html

Mediation as a Lifeline: Can Pakistan Use the Strait of Hormuz Crisis to Save Its Economy?

Mediation as a Lifeline: Can Pakistan Use the Strait of Hormuz Crisis to Save Its Economy?

Sputnik International

For Pakistan, it's critically important not only to serve as a peacemaker, but also to succeed as a peacemaker, economic policy analyst Syed Ali Ehsan told Sputnik.

2026-04-17T15:23+0000

2026-04-17T15:23+0000

2026-04-17T15:23+0000

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As the world watches the US-Iran conflict de-escalate, Pakistan finds itself trapped in a paradox. It is both one of the crisis' most vulnerable victims — teetering on the edge of an energy catastrophe — and a potential peacemaker with a real chance to rescue its own economy. The Price of the Blockade Pakistan's reliance on fossil fuel imports from Gulf states makes it critically vulnerable, Syed Ali Ehsan, chief development officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, told Sputnik. The country holds no strategic fuel reserves to survive a blockade and its imports remain undiversified. The only buffer, he noted, is solar power. "I think that is the only thing that's probably going to help Pakistan overcome any energy shock," he said. The Investment Myth Some speculate that the crisis might drive Gulf investment into Pakistan, perhaps into Karachi. Ehsan dismissed the idea. In his view, Gulf states — especially coastal port hubs — see Pakistani ports as rivals, not destinations for their capital. Western investment is also unlikely. "If they wanted to make investments, they would have offered investments instead of providing cash rollovers as they have done so far," he said. A Pipeline for Survival When the Strait of Hormuz is closed, reviving the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is no longer just an economic option — it is a strategic necessity. He argued that the pipeline must go ahead regardless of any deal to reopen the Strait. Islamabad should put this on its agenda no matter how long the crisis lasts. "Sanctions should be lifted. Pakistan should be able to buy gas, build pipelines with Iran and so forth," Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, Pakistan's former minister of planning and ex-vice chancellor of PIDE, agreed. Ehsan also noted that about 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity has been destroyed, with recovery taking four to five years. LNG, he claimed, will no longer be an option. Beyond the crisis, he sees opportunity in a post-conflict Iran. "Even after the conflict resolves, Iran is going to need support and reconstruction, and they might need servicemen to rebuild and will need to probably invest more in military, so there's money to be made across the border and Pakistan must find a way very quickly to open its business with Iran," he said. The Debt Noose Pakistan's external debt keeps rising, but Ehsan dismisses any talk of debt relief after Islamabad's mediation efforts. "Frankly, I don't think there is much opportunity to be able to do that, nor do I think Pakistan is really seeking to do that," he said. The real problem, Ehsan argued, is not the debt itself but paying for imports. "Pakistan just needs to be able to pay for its oil imports, and if it can't pay for its oil imports, it needs to find another way to secure its energy supply," he noted. Hope in Reforms Pakistan is at the storm's epicenter. Ehsan expects the economic fallout to last at least four to six months, with supply chains disrupted and business costs inflated. Still, he pointed to a silver lining: the current government is pursuing reforms. If successful, Pakistan could emerge from the crisis stronger and more energetic.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/how-pakistan-is-weathering-the-lng-storm-1123892047.html

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