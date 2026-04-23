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Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
Sputnik International
The US Armed Forces intercepted the Majestic X ship in the Indian Ocean, allegedly carrying oil from Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
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"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the ministry said on X.
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Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran

11:39 GMT 23.04.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo provided Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, by the Iranian Army, a warship sails while approaching to the Iran's southeastern port city of Chahbahar, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran's navy on Friday kicked off the first joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean
In this photo provided Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, by the Iranian Army, a warship sails while approaching to the Iran's southeastern port city of Chahbahar, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran's navy on Friday kicked off the first joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Armed Forces intercepted the Majestic X ship in the Indian Ocean, allegedly carrying oil from Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the ministry said on X.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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