https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pentagon-says-us-intercepted-majestic-x-ship-in-indian-ocean-carrying-oil-from-iran-1124029695.html
Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
Sputnik International
The US Armed Forces intercepted the Majestic X ship in the Indian Ocean, allegedly carrying oil from Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
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"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the ministry said on X.
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Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Armed Forces intercepted the Majestic X ship in the Indian Ocean, allegedly carrying oil from Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the ministry said on X.