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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-raises-alarm-over-nato-drills-aiming-to-strangle-kaliningrad-region-1124028372.html
Russia Raises Alarm Over NATO Drills Aiming to Strangle Kaliningrad Region
Russia Raises Alarm Over NATO Drills Aiming to Strangle Kaliningrad Region
Sputnik International
Western countries are practicing scenarios for a naval blockade and seizure of the Kaliningrad region during exercises of the Joint Expeditionary Force, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-04-23T09:05+0000
2026-04-23T09:05+0000
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"NATO is purposefully pursuing a path of mounting confrontation in this part of Europe... The activity of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, whose tasks include rapid response in the Far North, North Atlantic, and Baltic Sea areas, is growing," he emphasized.In January, former Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Darius Jurgelevicius boasted that the alliance has a ready-made scenario for a blockade of Kaliningrad in the event of a direct clash with Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that a potential blockade of the Kaliningrad region would lead to an unprecedented escalation, and that all threats to the region would be eliminated
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/nato-think-twice-military-expert-lists-option-for-russia-to-protect-kaliningrad-1123333629.html
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Russia Raises Alarm Over NATO Drills Aiming to Strangle Kaliningrad Region

09:05 GMT 23.04.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabankKaliningrad
Kaliningrad - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are rehearsing scenarios for a naval blockade and the seizure of the Kaliningrad region during the Joint Expeditionary Force exercises, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"NATO is purposefully pursuing a path of mounting confrontation in this part of Europe... The activity of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, whose tasks include rapid response in the Far North, North Atlantic, and Baltic Sea areas, is growing," he emphasized.
In January, former Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Darius Jurgelevicius boasted that the alliance has a ready-made scenario for a blockade of Kaliningrad in the event of a direct clash with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that a potential blockade of the Kaliningrad region would lead to an unprecedented escalation, and that all threats to the region would be eliminated
The logo of the Rassian Railways and inscription Kaliningrad are seen on the roof gable of the railway station in Kaliningrad, Russia. Lithuania says ban on rail cargo transit from Russia to Kaliningrad directed by EU. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2025
Analysis
NATO, Think Twice: Military Expert Lists Option for Russia to Protect Kaliningrad
19 December 2025, 15:56 GMT
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