NATO, Think Twice: Military Expert Lists Option for Russia to Protect Kaliningrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that blockade of the Kaliningrad exclave would spark escalation, stressing that all threats would be neutralized.

"This implies using the full range of available tools," Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) tells Sputnik. The expert suggests that the response would include: He specified that Russian strategic deterrence tools, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, could be employed in the event of a direct threat to the national security and sovereignty of Russia under its renewed nuclear doctrine. In July, General Christopher Donahue, head of the US Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Command, said the alliance could occupy Kaliningrad if needed and already has a plan in place. Putin aide Nikolai Patrushev had previously warned against NATO drills for offensive operations near Russian borders, including a possible seizure of Kaliningrad.

