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Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions After Reviewing Them - Russian Diplomat
Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions After Reviewing Them - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia's response to the latest round of EU sanctions will follow a careful review of its contents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.
2026-04-23T14:30+0000
2026-04-23T14:30+0000
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European Union countries adopted the 20th round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday. New EU sanctions against Russia will be as ineffective as previous ones, Grushko added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/moscow-contributing-to-stabilizing-prices-on-energy-markets-amid-hormuz-blockade---kremlin-1124029110.html
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Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions After Reviewing Them - Russian Diplomat

14:30 GMT 23.04.2026
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EU and Russian flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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NOVI SAD, Serbia (Sputnik) - Russia's response to the latest round of EU sanctions will follow a careful review of its contents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.
European Union countries adopted the 20th round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday.
"Our response will certainly follow; we will carefully review what they have adopted," Grushko said on the sidelines of the opening of Russia's honorary consulate in Novi Sad.
New EU sanctions against Russia will be as ineffective as previous ones, Grushko added.
Moscow Kremlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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Moscow Contributing to Stabilizing Prices on Energy Markets Amid Hormuz Blockade - Kremlin
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