https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-to-respond-to-new-eu-sanctions-after-reviewing-them---russian-diplomat-1124031341.html

Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions After Reviewing Them - Russian Diplomat

Russia to Respond to New EU Sanctions After Reviewing Them - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Russia's response to the latest round of EU sanctions will follow a careful review of its contents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

2026-04-23T14:30+0000

2026-04-23T14:30+0000

2026-04-23T14:30+0000

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European Union countries adopted the 20th round of sanctions against Russia on Thursday. New EU sanctions against Russia will be as ineffective as previous ones, Grushko added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/moscow-contributing-to-stabilizing-prices-on-energy-markets-amid-hormuz-blockade---kremlin-1124029110.html

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