https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-to-seek-recognition-of-nazi-crimes-against-soviet-people-as-genocide--lavrov-1124031497.html
Russia to Seek Recognition of Nazi Crimes Against Soviet People as Genocide – Lavrov
Russia to Seek Recognition of Nazi Crimes Against Soviet People as Genocide – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia will continue seeking recognition of Nazi crimes against Soviet people as genocide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2026-04-23T15:35+0000
2026-04-23T15:35+0000
2026-04-23T15:36+0000
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"Our diplomacy will consistently strive to ensure that the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators against Soviet citizens of all nationalities, against all peoples of the Soviet Union, are recognized by the international community as genocide. We see this literally every day as Nazism, especially in Europe, rears its head again," Lavrov said at the annual joint meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Trustees of MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry.
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Russia to Seek Recognition of Nazi Crimes Against Soviet People as Genocide – Lavrov
15:35 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 15:36 GMT 23.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue seeking recognition of Nazi crimes against Soviet people as genocide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Our diplomacy will consistently strive to ensure that the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators against Soviet citizens of all nationalities, against all peoples of the Soviet Union, are recognized by the international community as genocide. We see this literally every day as Nazism, especially in Europe, rears its head again," Lavrov said at the annual joint meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Trustees of MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry.
In December of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a new national memorial date: April 19 as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People committed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Great Patriotic War.