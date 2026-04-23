https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-to-seek-recognition-of-nazi-crimes-against-soviet-people-as-genocide--lavrov-1124031497.html

Russia to Seek Recognition of Nazi Crimes Against Soviet People as Genocide – Lavrov

Russia to Seek Recognition of Nazi Crimes Against Soviet People as Genocide – Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia will continue seeking recognition of Nazi crimes against Soviet people as genocide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2026-04-23T15:35+0000

2026-04-23T15:35+0000

2026-04-23T15:36+0000

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"Our diplomacy will consistently strive to ensure that the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators against Soviet citizens of all nationalities, against all peoples of the Soviet Union, are recognized by the international community as genocide. We see this literally every day as Nazism, especially in Europe, rears its head again," Lavrov said at the annual joint meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Trustees of MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-ready-to-contribute-to-restoration-of-ties-between-gulf-states-iran---lavrov-1124018851.html

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