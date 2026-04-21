https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-ready-to-contribute-to-restoration-of-ties-between-gulf-states-iran---lavrov-1124018851.html

Iran and Gulf States: FM Lavrov

Iran and Gulf States: FM Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia confirmed its commitment to contribute to the restoration of ties between the Gulf states and Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-04-21T11:26+0000

2026-04-21T11:26+0000

2026-04-21T12:09+0000

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"We confirm Russia's readiness to contribute to the normalization of relations between the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf and Iran," Lavrov told a press conference, following a meeting with Libyan acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour in Moscow.Russia will analyze the information abut the expected US-Iranian talks in Islamabad, Sergey Lavrov said.If the negotiations between Iran and the United States result in a possibility of reaching an agreement close to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program (JCPOA), then it will be a success, Lavrov added.Russia hopes that the information about the resumption of the talks between the United States and Iran is true, as it is the only way to peacefully resolve the Middle Eastern conflict to the benefit of all nations in the region, Sergey Lavrov said.At the same time, the attempts to push the Palestinian-Israeli conflict into the background of the global agenda are dangerous, as it could torpedo the peaceful efforts in the region, the top Russian diplomat added."Attempts to push this [Palestinian-Israeli] conflict to the background of the global agenda, as well as statements that the UN decision to create a Palestinian state will not be implemented and some do not commit to anything at all, are another mine, and a very dangerous one at that, a mine of slow - and perhaps not so slow - action," Lavrov said.Russia believes that all parties to that process, primarily Israel, but also the Palestinians, their Arab neighbors and the US, must demonstrate full responsibility and commitment to UN decisions, he added.Russia is waiting for a delegation from Libya at the third Russia-Africa summit scheduled for October 28-29, Sergey Lavrov said."We are waiting for the Libyan delegation at the third Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled for the second half of this year in Moscow," Lavrov said.Russia intends to assist efforts aimed at restoring unity and national reconciliation in Libya, Sergey Lavrov said.The Russian minister began the conversation in English, thanking his Libyan counterpart for coming to Russia and noting the prospects for developing relations between the two countries. The Libyan guest then spoke in favor of conducting a conversation in Arabic and Russian with translation."And i thought I was speaking Russian," Lavrov said, drawing laughter from the Libyan side.Libya ceased to function as a single state after its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.Moscow hopes that agreements reached in Alaska between Russia and the United States will be fulfilled, Lavrov stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/libya-calls-for-international-investigation-into-attack-on-russian-gas-tanker-1123913347.html

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ties between gulf states, iran, russia confirmed its commitment, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov