https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russian-troops-hit-ukrainian-military-energy-and-transport-infrastructure-facilities-1124028550.html
Russian Military Might Shatters Ukraine's Energy and Transport Backbone
Russian Military Might Shatters Ukraine's Energy and Transport Backbone
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems have downed 10 guided aerial bombs and 418 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read, adding that Russian troops attacked Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-04-23T09:24+0000
2026-04-23T09:24+0000
2026-04-23T09:46+0000
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"The Russian Armed Forces' operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of troop groupings have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas," the ministry said in a statement.These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to degrade Ukraine's military capabilities and logistical networks. The Ukrainian armed forces have sustained heavy personnel losses, totaling over 1,300 soldiers in recent combat.
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Russian Military Might Shatters Ukraine's Energy and Transport Backbone
09:24 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 23.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia downed 10 guided bombs and 418 Ukrainian drones while simultaneously hitting Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Russian Armed Forces' operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of troop groupings have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
. Additionally, the Sever battlegroup
eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok battlegroup took out up to 295
Zapad battlegroup
eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug battlegroup
neutralized as many as 185, and the Dnepr battlegroup
rubbed out about 60
These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to degrade Ukraine's military capabilities and logistical networks. The Ukrainian armed forces have sustained heavy personnel losses, totaling over 1,300 soldiers in recent combat.