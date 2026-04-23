https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russian-troops-hit-ukrainian-military-energy-and-transport-infrastructure-facilities-1124028550.html

Russian Military Might Shatters Ukraine's Energy and Transport Backbone

Russian Military Might Shatters Ukraine's Energy and Transport Backbone

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems have downed 10 guided aerial bombs and 418 UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read, adding that Russian troops attacked Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-04-23T09:24+0000

2026-04-23T09:24+0000

2026-04-23T09:46+0000

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"The Russian Armed Forces' operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of troop groupings have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas," the ministry said in a statement.These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to degrade Ukraine's military capabilities and logistical networks. The Ukrainian armed forces have sustained heavy personnel losses, totaling over 1,300 soldiers in recent combat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-missiles-and-drones-black-sea-fleet-strikes-energy-and-port-facilities-1124024197.html

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