https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/sri-lanka-plans-to-pay-for-russian-oil-in-chinese-yuan---reports-1124029963.html

Sri Lanka Plans to Pay for Russian Oil in Chinese Yuan - Reports

Sri Lanka Plans to Pay for Russian Oil in Chinese Yuan - Reports

Sputnik International

Sri Lanka is planning to pay for future imports of Russian crude oil in Chinese yuan, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the country's new energy minister, Aruna Karunatilake.

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The discussions on the matter are still ongoing, the minister said. The country has sufficient oil reserves until the end of July, he said, stressing that ensuring uninterrupted fuel and electricity supplies remains Sri Lanka’s top priority. The move comes amid disruptions to global energy markets linked to tensions affecting key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

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