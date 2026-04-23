https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/sri-lanka-plans-to-pay-for-russian-oil-in-chinese-yuan---reports-1124029963.html
Sri Lanka Plans to Pay for Russian Oil in Chinese Yuan - Reports
Sri Lanka Plans to Pay for Russian Oil in Chinese Yuan - Reports
Sputnik International
Sri Lanka is planning to pay for future imports of Russian crude oil in Chinese yuan, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the country's new energy minister, Aruna Karunatilake.
2026-04-23T12:38+0000
2026-04-23T12:38+0000
2026-04-23T12:38+0000
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The discussions on the matter are still ongoing, the minister said. The country has sufficient oil reserves until the end of July, he said, stressing that ensuring uninterrupted fuel and electricity supplies remains Sri Lanka’s top priority. The move comes amid disruptions to global energy markets linked to tensions affecting key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.
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Sri Lanka Plans to Pay for Russian Oil in Chinese Yuan - Reports
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka is planning to pay for future imports of Russian crude oil in Chinese yuan, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the country's new energy minister, Aruna Karunatilake.
The discussions on the matter are still ongoing, the minister said.
"We expect to finalise the deal after another two rounds of talks," the newspaper quoted Karunatilake as saying.
The country has sufficient oil reserves until the end of July, he said, stressing that ensuring uninterrupted fuel and electricity supplies remains Sri Lanka’s top priority.
In March, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said Moscow had discussed energy security and potential energy supplies with Sri Lanka and several neighboring countries. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also expressed gratitude to Russia for its willingness to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.
The move comes amid disruptions to global energy markets linked to tensions affecting key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.