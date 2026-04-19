https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/us-extended-license-for-sales-of-russian-oil-after-g20-meeting--energy-secretary-1124012358.html

US Extended License for Sales of Russian Oil After G20 Meeting – Energy Secretary

US Extended License for Sales of Russian Oil After G20 Meeting – Energy Secretary

Sputnik International

The US decision to extend the license for Russian oil sales was made after the G20 meeting in Washington, as global bankers asked the US to do so, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.

2026-04-19T14:38+0000

2026-04-19T14:38+0000

2026-04-19T14:38+0000

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"G20 conference was here, we had bankers from around the world, basically making pleas. 'We want energy prices down for us. Just help us. Be constructive,'" Wright told CNN when asked about extending the pause on sanctions against the Russian oil. The US will reinstate its ban on Russian oil supplies at some point, Wright added.The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general license for the delivery and sale of Russian oil, extending the easing of US sanctions to crude loaded onto ships as of April 17. The authorization is valid through May 16.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/oil-production-in-russia-in-2026-projected-to-be-about-515mln-tonnes---novak-1123967734.html

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us extended license for sales of russian oil, g20 meeting in washington, us energy secretary chris wright