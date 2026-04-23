https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/trump-to-hold-closed-door-intel-briefing-amid-ceasefire-with-iran-1124028144.html
Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran
Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump will hold a closed-door intelligence briefing on Thursday amid a temporary ceasefire with Iran and uncertainty about potential renewed strikes.
2026-04-23T07:24+0000
2026-04-23T07:24+0000
2026-04-23T07:39+0000
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According to the president's schedule, the session is set for 11:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) at the White House. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US initiated a blockade of Iranian ports. On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran
07:24 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 23.04.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will hold a closed-door intelligence briefing on Thursday amid the temporary ceasefire with Iran and uncertainty over the possibility of renewed strikes.
According to the president's schedule, the session is set for 11:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) at the White House.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US initiated a blockade of Iranian ports.
On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.