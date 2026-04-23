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Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran
Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump will hold a closed-door intelligence briefing on Thursday amid a temporary ceasefire with Iran and uncertainty about potential renewed strikes.
2026-04-23T07:24+0000
2026-04-23T07:39+0000
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According to the president's schedule, the session is set for 11:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) at the White House. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US initiated a blockade of Iranian ports. On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/us-delegations-visit-to-pakistan-delayed-until-us-receives-irans-proposal---white-house-1124022118.html
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Trump to Hold Closed-Door Intel Briefing Amid Ceasefire With Iran

07:24 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 23.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this June 26, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington
In this June 26, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will hold a closed-door intelligence briefing on Thursday amid the temporary ceasefire with Iran and uncertainty over the possibility of renewed strikes.
According to the president's schedule, the session is set for 11:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) at the White House.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran leading to the deaths of key leadership figures, while inflicting severe damage and heavy civilian casualties. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US initiated a blockade of Iranian ports.
On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States would extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
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