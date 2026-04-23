https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-gulf-allies-risk-near-total-loss-of-internet-connectivity-amid-iran-war-1124030517.html

US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War

US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War

Sputnik International

The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, are among the most exposed to undersea cable failures.

2026-04-23T14:16+0000

2026-04-23T14:16+0000

2026-04-23T14:16+0000

us-israel war on iran

saudi arabia

bahrain

kuwait

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Possible damage would result in a 70 to 90% loss of connectivity for Arab Gulf States, and up to 35% for Saudi Arabia alone, risking slowdowns in e-commerce, banking, and global services. In total, some 27 underwater cables carrying up to 99% of global Internet traffic pass through the combat zone in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pentagon-says-us-intercepted-majestic-x-ship-in-indian-ocean-carrying-oil-from-iran-1124029695.html

saudi arabia

bahrain

kuwait

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saudi arabia, bahrain, kuwait