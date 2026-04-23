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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-gulf-allies-risk-near-total-loss-of-internet-connectivity-amid-iran-war-1124030517.html
US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War
US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War
Sputnik International
The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, are among the most exposed to undersea cable failures.
2026-04-23T14:16+0000
2026-04-23T14:16+0000
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Possible damage would result in a 70 to 90% loss of connectivity for Arab Gulf States, and up to 35% for Saudi Arabia alone, risking slowdowns in e-commerce, banking, and global services. In total, some 27 underwater cables carrying up to 99% of global Internet traffic pass through the combat zone in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pentagon-says-us-intercepted-majestic-x-ship-in-indian-ocean-carrying-oil-from-iran-1124029695.html
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US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War

14:16 GMT 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, are among the most exposed to undersea cable failures.
Possible damage would result in a 70 to 90% loss of connectivity for Arab Gulf States, and up to 35% for Saudi Arabia alone, risking slowdowns in e-commerce, banking, and global services.
In total, some 27 underwater cables carrying up to 99% of global Internet traffic pass through the combat zone in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.
In this photo provided Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, by the Iranian Army, a warship sails while approaching to the Iran's southeastern port city of Chahbahar, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran's navy on Friday kicked off the first joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pentagon Says US Intercepted Majestic X Ship in Indian Ocean, Carrying Oil From Iran
11:39 GMT
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