https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-gulf-allies-risk-near-total-loss-of-internet-connectivity-amid-iran-war-1124030517.html
US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War
US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War
Sputnik International
The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, are among the most exposed to undersea cable failures.
2026-04-23T14:16+0000
2026-04-23T14:16+0000
2026-04-23T14:16+0000
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Possible damage would result in a 70 to 90% loss of connectivity for Arab Gulf States, and up to 35% for Saudi Arabia alone, risking slowdowns in e-commerce, banking, and global services. In total, some 27 underwater cables carrying up to 99% of global Internet traffic pass through the combat zone in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/pentagon-says-us-intercepted-majestic-x-ship-in-indian-ocean-carrying-oil-from-iran-1124029695.html
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saudi arabia, bahrain, kuwait
US Gulf Allies Risk Near Total Loss of Internet Connectivity Amid Iran War
The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, are among the most exposed to undersea cable failures.
Possible damage would result in a 70 to 90% loss of connectivity for Arab Gulf States, and up to 35% for Saudi Arabia alone, risking slowdowns in e-commerce, banking, and global services.
In total, some 27 underwater cables carrying up to 99% of global Internet traffic pass through the combat zone in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.