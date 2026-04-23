https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html
US-led Digital Neocolonialism Enslaves Millions Worldwide
US-led Digital Neocolonialism Enslaves Millions Worldwide
Sputnik International
While the colonialism of old involved “the looting of gold and silver and the ransacking of nations,” digital age neocolonialism is all about “forcing citizens and countries to use certain technology while extracting their personal data,” Facebook whistleblower and censorship expert Ryan Hartwig tells Sputnik.
2026-04-23T11:31+0000
2026-04-23T11:31+0000
2026-04-23T12:56+0000
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internet corporation for assigned names and numbers (icann)
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colonialism
neocolonialism
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The Internet has become an instrument of digital commerce for Global South countries, while its users’ data is being harvested and sold for profit.The United States de facto controls the Internet through The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).Though data privacy regulations do exist, they are routinely ignored “for the sake of data harvesting” by large Western companies which control large swaths of the global network and can afford to break the rules.Entities like Amazon, Facebook* and Google can even “strongarm countries into censoring political content.”Through massive investments in digital infrastructure projects in the Global South, Western big tech companies are able to influence policy decisions and economic development in those nations.People in the Global North fare a little better as they live in “a form of digital neo-feudalism” where they are still afforded “the illusion of some choices,” even as digital restrictions imposed under the guise of ‘protecting the children’ threaten to curb their privacy and free speech.*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism
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internet corporation for assigned names and numbers (icann), internet, colonialism, neocolonialism
internet corporation for assigned names and numbers (icann), internet, colonialism, neocolonialism
US-led Digital Neocolonialism Enslaves Millions Worldwide
11:31 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 23.04.2026)
While the colonialism of old involved “the looting of gold and silver and the ransacking of nations,” digital age neocolonialism is all about “forcing citizens and countries to use certain technology while extracting their personal data,” Facebook* whistleblower and censorship expert Ryan Hartwig tells Sputnik.
The Internet has become an instrument of digital commerce for Global South countries, while its users’ data is being harvested and sold for profit.
The United States de facto controls the Internet through The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).
Though data privacy regulations do exist, they are routinely ignored “for the sake of data harvesting” by large Western companies which control large swaths of the global network and can afford to break the rules.
Entities like Amazon, Facebook* and Google can even “strongarm countries into censoring political content.”
Through massive investments in digital infrastructure projects in the Global South, Western big tech companies are able to influence policy decisions and economic development in those nations.
“The United States, through its proxies such as Facebook and Google, has already effectively enforced a global dictatorship on the world and enslaved millions of individuals by controlling their data,” Hartwig remarks.
People in the Global North fare a little better as they live in “a form of digital neo-feudalism” where they are still afforded “the illusion of some choices,” even as digital restrictions imposed under the guise of ‘protecting the children’ threaten to curb their privacy and free speech.
*Meta and its products are banned in Russia for extremism