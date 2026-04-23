https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-secretary-of-navy-resigned---department-of-war-1124027858.html

US Secretary of Navy Resigns - Department of War

US Secretary of Navy Resigns - Department of War

Sputnik International

US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has resigned, the Department of War said.

2026-04-23T03:59+0000

2026-04-23T03:59+0000

2026-04-23T07:26+0000

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"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," the department said in a statement on Wednesday. Undersecretary Hung Cao will serve as acting head of the Navy, the statement added. Phelan's dismissal came as a surprise to many, the Axios news portal reported. Phelan did not "get along" with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, but reportedly had a good relationship with President Donald Trump. "Phelan didn't understand he wasn't the boss. His job is to follow orders given, not follow the orders he thinks should be given," a source was quoted as saying by the news portal. On Tuesday, Phelan met with reporters to discuss the future of the Navy and its major investments, including the Golden Fleet initiative.This marks the 34th armed forces official that Secretary Hegseth has fired since taking over the agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/us-golden-fleet-wishful-thinking-not-military-reality--former-marine-1123351047.html

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