https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-secretary-of-navy-resigned---department-of-war-1124027858.html
US Secretary of Navy Resigns - Department of War
US Secretary of Navy Resigns - Department of War
Sputnik International
US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has resigned, the Department of War said.
2026-04-23T03:59+0000
2026-04-23T03:59+0000
2026-04-23T07:26+0000
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"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," the department said in a statement on Wednesday. Undersecretary Hung Cao will serve as acting head of the Navy, the statement added. Phelan's dismissal came as a surprise to many, the Axios news portal reported. Phelan did not "get along" with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, but reportedly had a good relationship with President Donald Trump. "Phelan didn't understand he wasn't the boss. His job is to follow orders given, not follow the orders he thinks should be given," a source was quoted as saying by the news portal. On Tuesday, Phelan met with reporters to discuss the future of the Navy and its major investments, including the Golden Fleet initiative.This marks the 34th armed forces official that Secretary Hegseth has fired since taking over the agency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/us-golden-fleet-wishful-thinking-not-military-reality--former-marine-1123351047.html
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US Secretary of Navy Resigns - Department of War
03:59 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 23.04.2026)
US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has resigned, the Department of War said.
"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Undersecretary Hung Cao will serve as acting head of the Navy, the statement added.
Phelan's dismissal came as a surprise to many, the Axios news portal reported. Phelan did not "get along" with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, but reportedly had a good relationship with President Donald Trump.
23 December 2025, 14:01 GMT
"Phelan didn't understand he wasn't the boss. His job is to follow orders given, not follow the orders he thinks should be given," a source was quoted as saying by the news portal.
On Tuesday, Phelan met with reporters to discuss the future of the Navy and its major investments, including the Golden Fleet initiative.
This marks the 34th armed forces official that Secretary Hegseth has fired since taking over the agency.