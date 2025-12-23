https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/us-golden-fleet-wishful-thinking-not-military-reality--former-marine-1123351047.html

US ‘Golden Fleet’ Wishful Thinking, Not Military Reality – Former Marine

President Donald Trump has promised a major boost to US naval power - what’s known so far, and is the project feasible?

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123126378_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcc3b4f60b3a036a87c0721a0a0aa5b.jpg

"US ambitions to build a vast high-tech fleet are fantastical - ambitions that far exceed America’s actual reach in terms of military-industrial production," Brian Berletic, veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine, tells Sputnik. The only way to fix those shortcomings, the pundit argues, is for the US to undertake extensive reforms across its education system, industrial base, energy production, national transportation infrastructure, and even healthcare What's the Golden Fleet's Goal? The new 'Trump-class Battleship' "will be the first-ever guided missile battleship with the ability to deploy with nuclear and hypersonic missiles," according to the project's website. While Russia has been excluded from Washington’s list of immediate rivals in the 2025 National Security Strategy, Berletic believes the battleship plan is meant to surpass both Russia and China."Unfortunately for US ambitions, China is building somewhere around 200x more ships each year than the US - including both commercial and military vessels. These vessels are as sophisticated and capable as US counterparts and, in some cases, more advanced," the pundit says. Does It Correspond to US National Interests? The plan "will divert human resources and funding away from essential infrastructure required by the actual American people living in the US," Berletic stresses. As a result, this mis-allocation of funds and resources to build ships would make it "much more difficult to pursue the few projects the US is prioritizing" the pundit concludes.

