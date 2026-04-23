https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/war-crime-prime-minister-slams-israel-for-airstrike-killing-lebanese-journalist-1124028029.html

'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist

'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist

Sputnik International

Israel's strikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, as well as the obstruction of rescue teams' access to the site, constitute war crimes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday.

2026-04-23T07:22+0000

2026-04-23T07:22+0000

2026-04-23T07:22+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830982_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_230951a57fff2300844f9945cd57a04b.jpg

“Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam posted to X.Israeli attacks on journalists working in Lebanon are no longer isolated incidents but a persistent pattern, Salam added—one Lebanon condemns and rejects. The prime minister said Lebanon will seek international scrutiny and hold those responsible accountable.Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Khalil, her colleagues, and the entire Lebanese journalism community, and wished journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that two Lebanese female journalists were wounded in an Israeli airstrike. Rescue crews were unable to reach them for hours after a second Israeli strike destroyed the access road and Israeli forces sealed off the area. Faraj was eventually taken to a hospital, while Khalil's body was recovered from under the rubble later that night.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/targeting-journalists-became-israels-established-approach--lebanons-pm-1124027523.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, lebanon, israel