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'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist
'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist
Sputnik International
Israel's strikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, as well as the obstruction of rescue teams' access to the site, constitute war crimes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday.
2026-04-23T07:22+0000
2026-04-23T07:22+0000
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“Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam posted to X.Israeli attacks on journalists working in Lebanon are no longer isolated incidents but a persistent pattern, Salam added—one Lebanon condemns and rejects. The prime minister said Lebanon will seek international scrutiny and hold those responsible accountable.Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Khalil, her colleagues, and the entire Lebanese journalism community, and wished journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that two Lebanese female journalists were wounded in an Israeli airstrike. Rescue crews were unable to reach them for hours after a second Israeli strike destroyed the access road and Israeli forces sealed off the area. Faraj was eventually taken to a hospital, while Khalil's body was recovered from under the rubble later that night.
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'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist

07:22 GMT 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) -The Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, along with the obstruction of rescue teams' access to the scene, constitute war crimes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated on Thursday.
“Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam posted to X.
Israeli attacks on journalists working in Lebanon are no longer isolated incidents but a persistent pattern, Salam added—one Lebanon condemns and rejects. The prime minister said Lebanon will seek international scrutiny and hold those responsible accountable.
Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Khalil, her colleagues, and the entire Lebanese journalism community, and wished journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that two Lebanese female journalists were wounded in an Israeli airstrike. Rescue crews were unable to reach them for hours after a second Israeli strike destroyed the access road and Israeli forces sealed off the area. Faraj was eventually taken to a hospital, while Khalil's body was recovered from under the rubble later that night.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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Targeting Journalists Became Israel's 'Established Approach' — Lebanon's PM
03:39 GMT
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