https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/war-crime-prime-minister-slams-israel-for-airstrike-killing-lebanese-journalist-1124028029.html
'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist
'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist
Sputnik International
Israel's strikes in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, as well as the obstruction of rescue teams' access to the site, constitute war crimes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday.
2026-04-23T07:22+0000
2026-04-23T07:22+0000
2026-04-23T07:22+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830982_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_230951a57fff2300844f9945cd57a04b.jpg
“Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam posted to X.Israeli attacks on journalists working in Lebanon are no longer isolated incidents but a persistent pattern, Salam added—one Lebanon condemns and rejects. The prime minister said Lebanon will seek international scrutiny and hold those responsible accountable.Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Khalil, her colleagues, and the entire Lebanese journalism community, and wished journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that two Lebanese female journalists were wounded in an Israeli airstrike. Rescue crews were unable to reach them for hours after a second Israeli strike destroyed the access road and Israeli forces sealed off the area. Faraj was eventually taken to a hospital, while Khalil's body was recovered from under the rubble later that night.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/targeting-journalists-became-israels-established-approach--lebanons-pm-1124027523.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830982_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67609727a30bba5cd952eecc7236c3ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, lebanon, israel
middle east, lebanon, israel
'War Crime': Prime Minister Slams Israel for Airstrike Killing Lebanese Journalist
BEIRUT (Sputnik) -The Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, along with the obstruction of rescue teams' access to the scene, constitute war crimes, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated on Thursday.
“Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam posted to X.
Israeli attacks on journalists working in Lebanon are no longer isolated incidents but a persistent pattern, Salam added—one Lebanon condemns and rejects. The prime minister said Lebanon will seek international scrutiny and hold those responsible accountable.
Salam expressed his condolences to the family of Khalil, her colleagues, and the entire Lebanese journalism community, and wished journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that two Lebanese female journalists were wounded in an Israeli airstrike. Rescue crews were unable to reach them for hours after a second Israeli strike destroyed the access road and Israeli forces sealed off the area. Faraj was eventually taken to a hospital, while Khalil's body was recovered from under the rubble later that night.