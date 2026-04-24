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FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained
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FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained
FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained
Sputnik International
Attack on leadership of Russian media watchdog thwarted - FSB
2026-04-24T05:59+0000
2026-04-24T07:19+0000
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russian federal security service (fsb)
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The management and employees of Roskomnadzor and their family members are receiving threats of physical violence, attacks are being carried out, and terrorist attacks are being prepared, the FSB said in a statement.The perpetrators are young Russians, including minors, coordinated from abroad, the statement read, adding that those who were preparing the attack were recruited by the special services of Ukraine through the Telegram messenger.An explosive device weighing one kilogram, a grenade, pistols and symbols of Ukrainian militants were seized from those who were preparing the terrorist attack against Roskomnadzor, the statement said, adding that the leader of the group, who was a Muscovite, put up armed resistance and was neutralized."Criminal cases have been initiated against these individuals under articles on the illegal trafficking of weapons and explosive devices, and the issue of bringing them to criminal responsibility for preparing for a terrorist act is being resolved," the FSB added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/fsb-nabs-three-in-foiled-ukrainian-electric-scooter-bomb-plot-1123985959.html
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FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained

05:59 GMT 24.04.2026 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 24.04.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had prevented a terrorist attack against the leadership of the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on April 18.
The management and employees of Roskomnadzor and their family members are receiving threats of physical violence, attacks are being carried out, and terrorist attacks are being prepared, the FSB said in a statement.
"On April 18, 2026, a terrorist act against the heads of Roskomnadzor, which was planned by detonating a car using an explosive device, was prevented," the statement read.
The perpetrators are young Russians, including minors, coordinated from abroad, the statement read, adding that those who were preparing the attack were recruited by the special services of Ukraine through the Telegram messenger.
An explosive device weighing one kilogram, a grenade, pistols and symbols of Ukrainian militants were seized from those who were preparing the terrorist attack against Roskomnadzor, the statement said, adding that the leader of the group, who was a Muscovite, put up armed resistance and was neutralized.
"Criminal cases have been initiated against these individuals under articles on the illegal trafficking of weapons and explosive devices, and the issue of bringing them to criminal responsibility for preparing for a terrorist act is being resolved," the FSB added.
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