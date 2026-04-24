https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/attack-on-leadership-of-russian-media-watchdog-thwarted---fsb-1124033152.html

FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained

FSB Foils Assassination Plot on Roskomnadzor, Ukraine-Recruited Individuals Detained

Sputnik International

Attack on leadership of Russian media watchdog thwarted - FSB

2026-04-24T05:59+0000

2026-04-24T05:59+0000

2026-04-24T07:19+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

roskomnadzor

russian federal security service (fsb)

terrorist attack

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The management and employees of Roskomnadzor and their family members are receiving threats of physical violence, attacks are being carried out, and terrorist attacks are being prepared, the FSB said in a statement.The perpetrators are young Russians, including minors, coordinated from abroad, the statement read, adding that those who were preparing the attack were recruited by the special services of Ukraine through the Telegram messenger.An explosive device weighing one kilogram, a grenade, pistols and symbols of Ukrainian militants were seized from those who were preparing the terrorist attack against Roskomnadzor, the statement said, adding that the leader of the group, who was a Muscovite, put up armed resistance and was neutralized."Criminal cases have been initiated against these individuals under articles on the illegal trafficking of weapons and explosive devices, and the issue of bringing them to criminal responsibility for preparing for a terrorist act is being resolved," the FSB added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/fsb-nabs-three-in-foiled-ukrainian-electric-scooter-bomb-plot-1123985959.html

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russia, ukraine, roskomnadzor, russian federal security service (fsb), terrorist attack