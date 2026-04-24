https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/egyptian-party-leader-blows-open-the-neocolonial-formula-to-loot-developing-nations-1124034957.html
Egyptian Party Leader Blows Open the Neocolonial Formula To Loot Developing Nations
Egyptian Party Leader Blows Open the Neocolonial Formula To Loot Developing Nations
Sputnik International
Major powers seize the resources of developing countries, using that leverage to force them into borrowing from international institutions — which then impose crippling economic policies, head of Egypt’s National Conciliation Party Mohamed Mahmoud Rifaat tells Sputnik.
2026-04-24T14:39+0000
2026-04-24T14:39+0000
2026-04-24T14:39+0000
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egypt
international monetary fund
world bank
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
neocolonialism
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The scheme works like this:This sort of policy "constitutes an act of aggression against states and peoples, requiring active measures to restore their rights," the expert says.Another problem he points out is the United Nations, which is not viable today, as it can’t represent the world, apart from via the General Assembly.That said, some countries do help developing nations, Mahmoud Rifaat notes — with Russia serving as an example.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html
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egypt, international monetary fund, world bank, the united nations (un), un general assembly, neocolonialism
egypt, international monetary fund, world bank, the united nations (un), un general assembly, neocolonialism
Egyptian Party Leader Blows Open the Neocolonial Formula To Loot Developing Nations
Major powers seize the resources of developing countries, using that leverage to force them into borrowing from international institutions — which then impose crippling economic policies, head of Egypt’s National Conciliation Party Mohamed Mahmoud Rifaat tells Sputnik.
The scheme works like this:
Key world powers use various tools to strangle the development of others and disrupt their progress, aiming to turn them into debtor states
This drives them to turn to global entities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — these institutions provide money but simultaneously seize control over the economies of those seeking help
Another way of gaining control is freezing sovereign assets, a key foundation upon which any economy is built. This not only leads to economic collapse but also sparks tensions and even military conflicts
Such measures allow neocolonial powers to appropriate the resources of others and use that to force other states follow their lead
This sort of policy "constitutes an act of aggression against states and peoples, requiring active measures to restore their rights," the expert says.
Another problem he points out is the United Nations, which is not viable today, as it can’t represent the world, apart from via the General Assembly.
That said, some countries do help developing nations, Mahmoud Rifaat notes — with Russia serving as an example.
"Russia provides support to the world through participation in construction and development processes, as well as through training personnel in partner countries, which contributes to building the capacity for independent development and achieving sustainable growth," he explains.