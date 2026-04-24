https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/egyptian-party-leader-blows-open-the-neocolonial-formula-to-loot-developing-nations-1124034957.html

Egyptian Party Leader Blows Open the Neocolonial Formula To Loot Developing Nations

Egyptian Party Leader Blows Open the Neocolonial Formula To Loot Developing Nations

Sputnik International

Major powers seize the resources of developing countries, using that leverage to force them into borrowing from international institutions — which then impose crippling economic policies, head of Egypt’s National Conciliation Party Mohamed Mahmoud Rifaat tells Sputnik.

2026-04-24T14:39+0000

2026-04-24T14:39+0000

2026-04-24T14:39+0000

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egypt

international monetary fund

world bank

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

neocolonialism

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The scheme works like this:This sort of policy "constitutes an act of aggression against states and peoples, requiring active measures to restore their rights," the expert says.Another problem he points out is the United Nations, which is not viable today, as it can’t represent the world, apart from via the General Assembly.That said, some countries do help developing nations, Mahmoud Rifaat notes — with Russia serving as an example.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html

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egypt, international monetary fund, world bank, the united nations (un), un general assembly, neocolonialism