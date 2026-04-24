https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html
Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador
Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Iran is in contact with Russia regarding the continued construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hopes for a speedy resumption of work, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
2026-04-24T03:58+0000
2026-04-24T03:58+0000
2026-04-24T03:42+0000
us-israel war on iran
russia
iran
rosatom
alexei likhachev
khasem jalali
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
bushehr nuclear power plant
bushehr npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b6d2e7b87fcf49af57abf99e770dd6.jpg
On April 15, Russian Consul General in Isfahan Andrey Zhiltsov told Sputnik that Russia had completed the evacuation of Russian specialists involved in the construction of the Bushehr NPP. According to Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, 20 people remain at the site to safeguard the equipment and supervise the work camp. "We are in constant contact with each other and hope that conditions will be created for Rosatom employees to complete their work," Jalali said. On Monday, Likhachev said that Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP as quickly as possible once peace is restored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_304:0:3033:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb4faef7740d2d29f27827798527cb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, rosatom, alexei likhachev, khasem jalali, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, bushehr nuclear power plant, bushehr npp
russia, iran, rosatom, alexei likhachev, khasem jalali, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, bushehr nuclear power plant, bushehr npp
Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador
Iran is in contact with Russia regarding the continued construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hopes for a speedy resumption of work, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
On April 15, Russian Consul General in Isfahan Andrey Zhiltsov told Sputnik that Russia had completed the evacuation of Russian specialists involved in the construction of the Bushehr NPP. According to Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, 20 people remain at the site to safeguard the equipment and supervise the work camp.
"We are in constant contact with each other and hope that conditions will be created for Rosatom employees to complete their work," Jalali said.
On Monday, Likhachev said that Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP as quickly as possible once peace is restored.