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Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador
Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Iran is in contact with Russia regarding the continued construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hopes for a speedy resumption of work, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
2026-04-24T03:58+0000
2026-04-24T03:42+0000
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On April 15, Russian Consul General in Isfahan Andrey Zhiltsov told Sputnik that Russia had completed the evacuation of Russian specialists involved in the construction of the Bushehr NPP. According to Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, 20 people remain at the site to safeguard the equipment and supervise the work camp. "We are in constant contact with each other and hope that conditions will be created for Rosatom employees to complete their work," Jalali said. On Monday, Likhachev said that Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP as quickly as possible once peace is restored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html
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Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador

03:58 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
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Iran is in contact with Russia regarding the continued construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hopes for a speedy resumption of work, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
On April 15, Russian Consul General in Isfahan Andrey Zhiltsov told Sputnik that Russia had completed the evacuation of Russian specialists involved in the construction of the Bushehr NPP. According to Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, 20 people remain at the site to safeguard the equipment and supervise the work camp.
"We are in constant contact with each other and hope that conditions will be created for Rosatom employees to complete their work," Jalali said.
On Monday, Likhachev said that Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP as quickly as possible once peace is restored.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
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Rosatom to Restart Work at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO
20 April, 15:29 GMT
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