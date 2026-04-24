https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html

Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador

Iran Hopes Russia Will Soon Resume Work on Completing Bushehr NPP - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Iran is in contact with Russia regarding the continued construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and hopes for a speedy resumption of work, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

2026-04-24T03:58+0000

2026-04-24T03:58+0000

2026-04-24T03:42+0000

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On April 15, Russian Consul General in Isfahan Andrey Zhiltsov told Sputnik that Russia had completed the evacuation of Russian specialists involved in the construction of the Bushehr NPP. According to Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, 20 people remain at the site to safeguard the equipment and supervise the work camp. "We are in constant contact with each other and hope that conditions will be created for Rosatom employees to complete their work," Jalali said. On Monday, Likhachev said that Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr NPP as quickly as possible once peace is restored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html

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russia, iran, rosatom, alexei likhachev, khasem jalali, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, bushehr nuclear power plant, bushehr npp