https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html

Rosatom to Restart Work at Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO

Rosatom to Restart Work at Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran as quickly as possible once peace is restored, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

2026-04-20T15:29+0000

2026-04-20T15:29+0000

2026-04-20T15:29+0000

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alexei likhachev

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

bushehr nuclear power plant

bushehr npp

bushehr nuclear power plant

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"Our most important task, once peace is restored in the region, is to restart construction as quickly as possible and move forward with the facility," Likhachev told reporters.Rosatom has evacuated over 600 Russian employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to Russia following the start of strikes on Iran, Likhachev said.According to him, only 20 volunteers remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site, and 4 others stayed in Tehran. "Their task is to maintain the infrastructure, and they are responsible for staying in touch with the local client, who, by the way, has also suspended all construction activities," Likhachev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/strike-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant-destroys-attackers-non-proliferation-credibility---russian-mfa-1123943406.html

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construction of bushehr npp, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, bushehr nuclear power plant, peace is restored