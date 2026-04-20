https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html
Rosatom to Restart Work at Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO
Rosatom to Restart Work at Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran as quickly as possible once peace is restored, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
2026-04-20T15:29+0000
2026-04-20T15:29+0000
2026-04-20T15:29+0000
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"Our most important task, once peace is restored in the region, is to restart construction as quickly as possible and move forward with the facility," Likhachev told reporters.Rosatom has evacuated over 600 Russian employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to Russia following the start of strikes on Iran, Likhachev said.According to him, only 20 volunteers remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site, and 4 others stayed in Tehran. "Their task is to maintain the infrastructure, and they are responsible for staying in touch with the local client, who, by the way, has also suspended all construction activities," Likhachev added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/strike-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant-destroys-attackers-non-proliferation-credibility---russian-mfa-1123943406.html
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construction of bushehr npp, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, bushehr nuclear power plant, peace is restored
construction of bushehr npp, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, bushehr nuclear power plant, peace is restored
Rosatom to Restart Work at Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Plant Once Peace Returns – CEO
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to resume construction of new units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran as quickly as possible once peace is restored, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"Our most important task, once peace is restored in the region, is to restart construction as quickly as possible and move forward with the facility," Likhachev told reporters.
Rosatom has evacuated over 600 Russian employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to Russia following the start of strikes on Iran, Likhachev said.
"Of course, we all want peace, we all want consensus, but for now, the signals coming from both the American and Israeli sides are too contradictory to expect any reconciliation in the Middle East in the coming days. Therefore, we justifiably completed the evacuation; more than 600 people have been evacuated to Russia since the military actions began," Likhachev told journalists.
According to him, only 20 volunteers remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
site, and 4 others stayed in Tehran. "Their task is to maintain the infrastructure, and they are responsible for staying in touch with the local client, who, by the way, has also suspended all construction activities," Likhachev added.