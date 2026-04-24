https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-provided-exceptions-for-russia-other-countries-in-hormuz-strait-tariffs---ambassador-1124033331.html

Iran Provided Exceptions for Russia, Other Countries in Hormuz Strait Tariffs - Ambassador

Iran Provided Exceptions for Russia, Other Countries in Hormuz Strait Tariffs - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Tehran has provided exceptions for a number of countries, including Russia, regarding transit fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

2026-04-24T08:05+0000

2026-04-24T08:05+0000

2026-04-24T08:05+0000

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First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian parliament Hamid Reza Haji Babaei said Thursday that Iran has received revenue from fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz for the first time, with funds transferred to the country's central bank. Iran announced plans to impose tariffs following the US and Israeli attack, citing the costs associated with ensuring security of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has now closed the Strait of Hormuz until the US naval blockade is fully lifted. The US and Israeli aggression against Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html

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