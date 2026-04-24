https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-provided-exceptions-for-russia-other-countries-in-hormuz-strait-tariffs---ambassador-1124033331.html
Iran Provided Exceptions for Russia, Other Countries in Hormuz Strait Tariffs - Ambassador
Iran Provided Exceptions for Russia, Other Countries in Hormuz Strait Tariffs - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Tehran has provided exceptions for a number of countries, including Russia, regarding transit fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
2026-04-24T08:05+0000
2026-04-24T08:05+0000
2026-04-24T08:05+0000
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First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian parliament Hamid Reza Haji Babaei said Thursday that Iran has received revenue from fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz for the first time, with funds transferred to the country's central bank. Iran announced plans to impose tariffs following the US and Israeli attack, citing the costs associated with ensuring security of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has now closed the Strait of Hormuz until the US naval blockade is fully lifted. The US and Israeli aggression against Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html
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Iran Provided Exceptions for Russia, Other Countries in Hormuz Strait Tariffs - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has provided exceptions for a number of countries, including Russia, regarding transit fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian parliament Hamid Reza Haji Babaei said Thursday that Iran has received revenue from fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz for the first time, with funds transferred to the country's central bank.
"We've currently provided exceptions for some countries, but I don't know what will happen in the future. However, our Foreign Ministry is currently trying to implement the exceptions envisioned for friendly countries, such as Russia," the ambassador said when asked whether Iran made exceptions to the Strait of Hormuz tariffs.
Iran announced plans to impose tariffs following the US and Israeli attack, citing the costs associated with ensuring security of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has now closed the Strait of Hormuz until the US naval blockade is fully lifted.
The US and Israeli aggression against Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production in the region.