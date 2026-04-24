https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-will-bar-anyone-from-exporting-oil-from-middle-east-if-it-cannot--vice-president-1124036889.html
Iran Will Bar Anyone From Exporting Oil From Middle East If It Cannot – Vice President
Iran Will Bar Anyone From Exporting Oil From Middle East If It Cannot – Vice President
Sputnik International
Iran will not allow anyone to export oil from the Middle East if the country is not able to do it itself, Iranian Vice President for Optimization and Strategic Management of Energy Affairs Esmaeil Saqqab Esfahani said on Friday.
2026-04-24T16:45+0000
2026-04-24T16:45+0000
2026-04-24T16:45+0000
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On Wednesday, member of the Iranian parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Ali Khezrian said that Iran continued to export oil regardless of the US maritime blockade, with volumes increased compared to pre-war levels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html
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Iran Will Bar Anyone From Exporting Oil From Middle East If It Cannot – Vice President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will not allow anyone to export oil from the Middle East if the country is not able to do it itself, Iranian Vice President for Optimization and Strategic Management of Energy Affairs Esmaeil Saqqab Esfahani said on Friday.
On Wednesday, member of the Iranian parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Ali Khezrian said that Iran continued to export oil regardless of the US maritime blockade, with volumes increased compared to pre-war levels.
"If we cannot export even one barrel of oil, no barrel of oil in the region will be exported. If even one of our compatriots loses access to electricity due to the enemy's stupidity, then ten people living in the region will be deprived of electricity," Esfahani was quoted by the Iranian government's press office.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.