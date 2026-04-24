https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-will-bar-anyone-from-exporting-oil-from-middle-east-if-it-cannot--vice-president-1124036889.html

Iran Will Bar Anyone From Exporting Oil From Middle East If It Cannot – Vice President

Iran Will Bar Anyone From Exporting Oil From Middle East If It Cannot – Vice President

Sputnik International

Iran will not allow anyone to export oil from the Middle East if the country is not able to do it itself, Iranian Vice President for Optimization and Strategic Management of Energy Affairs Esmaeil Saqqab Esfahani said on Friday.

2026-04-24T16:45+0000

2026-04-24T16:45+0000

2026-04-24T16:45+0000

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On Wednesday, member of the Iranian parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Ali Khezrian said that Iran continued to export oil regardless of the US maritime blockade, with volumes increased compared to pre-war levels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/iran-will-not-open-strait-of-hormuz-until-ceasefire-with-us-violated---official-1124026404.html

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iran, middle east, masoud hashemian esfahani, oil