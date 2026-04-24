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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/middle-east-conflict-already-deprived-world-of-15-of-lng-supplies-through-2030---iea-1124035707.html
Middle East Conflict Already Deprived World of 15% of LNG Supplies Through 2030 - IEA
Middle East Conflict Already Deprived World of 15% of LNG Supplies Through 2030 - IEA
Sputnik International
The conflict in the Middle East has deprived the world of approximately 120 billion cubic meters (bcm) of total liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies between 2026 and 2030, accounting for about 15% of expected global supplies during that period, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) out on Friday.
2026-04-24T14:55+0000
2026-04-24T14:55+0000
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international energy agency (iea)
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"The Middle East conflict has already caused the loss of around 120 bcm of cumulative LNG supply for the period 2026-2030 when considering the combined effect of the near-term supply disruptions and the medium-term implications for supply. The losses resulting from the Middle East conflict account for around 15% of the expected global LNG supply over the 2026-2030 period and, as such, will ultimately be offset by the start-up of new liquefaction facilities through the medium term," the report read. The conflict's impact on LNG supply growth will be felt in 2026-2027, the report added. This will delay the market-softening effect of the new wave of LNG plants by at least two years, according to the report. Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key route for LNG supplies from the Gulf states to the global market, has virtually come to a standstill. QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest LNG producers, has suspended LNG production at its plants in Qatar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/how-pakistan-is-weathering-the-lng-storm-1123892047.html
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Middle East Conflict Already Deprived World of 15% of LNG Supplies Through 2030 - IEA

14:55 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Dita AlangkaraLNG tanker Al Hamra of Iran (File)
LNG tanker Al Hamra of Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict in the Middle East has deprived the world of approximately 120 billion cubic meters (bcm) of total liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies between 2026 and 2030, accounting for about 15% of expected global supplies during that period, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) out on Friday.
"The Middle East conflict has already caused the loss of around 120 bcm of cumulative LNG supply for the period 2026-2030 when considering the combined effect of the near-term supply disruptions and the medium-term implications for supply. The losses resulting from the Middle East conflict account for around 15% of the expected global LNG supply over the 2026-2030 period and, as such, will ultimately be offset by the start-up of new liquefaction facilities through the medium term," the report read.
The conflict's impact on LNG supply growth will be felt in 2026-2027, the report added. This will delay the market-softening effect of the new wave of LNG plants by at least two years, according to the report.
Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key route for LNG supplies from the Gulf states to the global market, has virtually come to a standstill. QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest LNG producers, has suspended LNG production at its plants in Qatar.
Qatari liquid natural gas (LNG) tanker ship being loaded up with LNG at Raslaffans Sea Port, northern Qatar - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
Analysis
How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm
25 March, 10:45 GMT
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