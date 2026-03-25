https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/how-pakistan-is-weathering-the-lng-storm-1123892047.html

How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm

How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm

Sputnik International

Unlike some other countries in the region, Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix.

2026-03-25T10:45+0000

2026-03-25T10:45+0000

2026-03-25T10:45+0000

analysis

pakistan

liquefied natural gas (lng)

solar energy

oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092527755_0:82:2917:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_54fc667f84bedbde43b4b50e1ea706ae.jpg

With Strait of Hormuz tensions still boiling, Pakistan could reportedly face an LNG shortage within ten days. Ali Khizar of Business Recorder told Sputnik why the country may be less vulnerable than it seems. Unlike Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—which struggled with cargo cancellations and blackouts during the 2022-2023 energy crisis due to payment failures—Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix. Khizar broke down the factors keeping the system stable. Long-term contracts provide Pakistan with a gas surplus. However, with limited storage, Pakistan has historically throttled domestic production to make room for mandatory LNG imports. Now, ramping up local output will ease the shortfall and keep power plants up and running. Punjab may see load shedding during the peak summer season, as it relies on liquefied gas plants, the expert noted. Still, no acute shortage is expected, and Southern Pakistan will have steady power from nuclear and coal-fired plants, he pointed out. Pakistan has made significant strides in solar adoption, which will also help mitigate the energy deficit, Khizar stressed, and independent analyst Samiullah Tariq agreed. Khizar commented on Russia's offer of discounted crude if Islamabad makes an official request. However, two hurdles remain: Pakistan's refineries aren't equipped for Russian crude, and importing it would likely require a US waiver—similar to India's exemption—given Pakistan's reliance on the IMF and Washington, he noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190920/pakistan-teams-up-with-energy-giants-to-build-five-lng-terminals-1076845441.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/middle-east-conflict-could-lead-to-1970s-energy-crisis-20--1123891546.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan energy crisis, strait of hormuz tensions, lng shortage pakistan, pakistan gas supply, ali khizar analysis, business recorder pakistan, pakistan power sector, lng imports pakistan, pakistan electricity stability, south asia energy crisis, bangladesh sri lanka blackout comparison, pakistan load shedding punjab, rlng pakistan, pakistan solar energy growth, decentralized solar pakistan, russia discounted oil pakistan, pakistan oil imports, pakistan refinery capacity, us waiver sanctions oil, imf pakistan energy, middle east energy disruption