https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/how-pakistan-is-weathering-the-lng-storm-1123892047.html
How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm
How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm
Sputnik International
Unlike some other countries in the region, Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix.
2026-03-25T10:45+0000
2026-03-25T10:45+0000
2026-03-25T10:45+0000
analysis
pakistan
liquefied natural gas (lng)
solar energy
oil
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With Strait of Hormuz tensions still boiling, Pakistan could reportedly face an LNG shortage within ten days. Ali Khizar of Business Recorder told Sputnik why the country may be less vulnerable than it seems. Unlike Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—which struggled with cargo cancellations and blackouts during the 2022-2023 energy crisis due to payment failures—Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix. Khizar broke down the factors keeping the system stable. Long-term contracts provide Pakistan with a gas surplus. However, with limited storage, Pakistan has historically throttled domestic production to make room for mandatory LNG imports. Now, ramping up local output will ease the shortfall and keep power plants up and running. Punjab may see load shedding during the peak summer season, as it relies on liquefied gas plants, the expert noted. Still, no acute shortage is expected, and Southern Pakistan will have steady power from nuclear and coal-fired plants, he pointed out. Pakistan has made significant strides in solar adoption, which will also help mitigate the energy deficit, Khizar stressed, and independent analyst Samiullah Tariq agreed. Khizar commented on Russia's offer of discounted crude if Islamabad makes an official request. However, two hurdles remain: Pakistan's refineries aren't equipped for Russian crude, and importing it would likely require a US waiver—similar to India's exemption—given Pakistan's reliance on the IMF and Washington, he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20190920/pakistan-teams-up-with-energy-giants-to-build-five-lng-terminals-1076845441.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/middle-east-conflict-could-lead-to-1970s-energy-crisis-20--1123891546.html
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How Pakistan is Weathering the LNG Storm
Unlike some other countries in the region, Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix.
With Strait of Hormuz tensions still boiling
, Pakistan could reportedly face an LNG shortage within ten days. Ali Khizar of Business Recorder told Sputnik why the country may be less vulnerable than it seems.
Unlike Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—which struggled with cargo cancellations and blackouts during the 2022-2023 energy crisis due to payment failures—Pakistan has maintained supply continuity through long-term contracts and a diversified generation mix.
Khizar broke down the factors keeping the system stable. Long-term contracts provide Pakistan with a gas surplus. However, with limited storage, Pakistan has historically throttled domestic production to make room for mandatory LNG imports. Now, ramping up local output will ease the shortfall and keep power plants up and running.
20 September 2019, 08:11 GMT
Punjab may see load shedding during the peak summer season, as it relies on liquefied gas plants, the expert noted. Still, no acute shortage is expected, and Southern Pakistan will have steady power from nuclear and coal-fired plants, he pointed out.
Pakistan has made significant strides in solar adoption, which will also help mitigate the energy deficit, Khizar stressed, and independent analyst Samiullah Tariq agreed.
"Over the years, Pakistan has installed a significant amount of solar power generation in a decentralized manner on rooftops. That has somewhat reduced its reliance on RLNG," he explained.
Khizar commented on Russia's offer of discounted crude if Islamabad makes an official request.
"Yes, some of the LNG can be replaced with oil. For instance, we are using our own furnace oil, probably the old furnace oil, for power production," Khizar said. "But still, we'll be short of oil, especially diesel and petrol. And we need to import food oil at a very expensive rate from the Gulf for our refining capacity. So if we get a discount and have other sources, that would be a great option."
However, two hurdles remain: Pakistan's refineries aren't equipped for Russian crude, and importing it would likely require a US waiver—similar to India's exemption—given Pakistan's reliance on the IMF and Washington, he noted.