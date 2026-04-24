https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/new-trade-corridor-activated-kyrgyz-truck-reaches-pakistan-1124034645.html

New Trade Corridor Activated: Kyrgyz Truck Reaches Pakistan

New Trade Corridor Activated: Kyrgyz Truck Reaches Pakistan

Sputnik International

This is the first instance of a Central Asian country shipping goods to Pakistan in its own truck. The QTTA route now serves as a stable alternative for any kind of cargo.

2026-04-24T15:02+0000

2026-04-24T15:02+0000

2026-04-24T15:02+0000

analysis

pakistan

kyrgyzstan

karachi

sputnik

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

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Pakistan has achieved a major milestone in regional connectivity. The first truck from Kyrgyzstan has arrived in Pakistan through China under a new transit framework.The final destination of the truck was the Sost Dry Port, where it entered carrying commercial cargo. The movement took place under the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), connecting Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The operation was facilitated by Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) together with its partner company in Kyrgyzstan.This marks the first time a Central Asian country has transported goods into Pakistan using its own vehicle. The QTTA corridor now offers a reliable alternative route for both perishable and non-perishable goods.Authorities plan to extend the route to Karachi Port, giving landlocked Central Asian states direct access to global markets. The Bishkek–Karachi corridor is expected to become one of the shortest trade routes in the region.Since 2024, Pakistan has transported cargo to Kyrgyzstan using multimodal systems including the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system.Experts Say Bypassing Afghanistan Is KeyThe route is very important for Pakistan, notes Saeed Ahmed Rid, assistant professor at the Quaid-i-Azam University's National Institute of Pakistan Studies:This route opens up access to Central Asia for Pakistan.It is more reliable than the traditional route through Afghan territory.Prof. Syed Basim Raza of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies agrees:He also notes that the long-term plan is to directly connect the Central Asian republics to Karachi Port — whether under CPEC or under any other corridor. To achieve this, Pakistan will need to address its internal logistical constraints, including uneven road infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html

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pakistan, kyrgyzstan, karachi, sputnik, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)