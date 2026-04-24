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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/new-trade-corridor-activated-kyrgyz-truck-reaches-pakistan-1124034645.html
New Trade Corridor Activated: Kyrgyz Truck Reaches Pakistan
New Trade Corridor Activated: Kyrgyz Truck Reaches Pakistan
Sputnik International
This is the first instance of a Central Asian country shipping goods to Pakistan in its own truck. The QTTA route now serves as a stable alternative for any kind of cargo.
2026-04-24T15:02+0000
2026-04-24T15:02+0000
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Pakistan has achieved a major milestone in regional connectivity. The first truck from Kyrgyzstan has arrived in Pakistan through China under a new transit framework.The final destination of the truck was the Sost Dry Port, where it entered carrying commercial cargo. The movement took place under the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), connecting Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The operation was facilitated by Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) together with its partner company in Kyrgyzstan.This marks the first time a Central Asian country has transported goods into Pakistan using its own vehicle. The QTTA corridor now offers a reliable alternative route for both perishable and non-perishable goods.Authorities plan to extend the route to Karachi Port, giving landlocked Central Asian states direct access to global markets. The Bishkek–Karachi corridor is expected to become one of the shortest trade routes in the region.Since 2024, Pakistan has transported cargo to Kyrgyzstan using multimodal systems including the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system.Experts Say Bypassing Afghanistan Is KeyThe route is very important for Pakistan, notes Saeed Ahmed Rid, assistant professor at the Quaid-i-Azam University's National Institute of Pakistan Studies:This route opens up access to Central Asia for Pakistan.It is more reliable than the traditional route through Afghan territory.Prof. Syed Basim Raza of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies agrees:He also notes that the long-term plan is to directly connect the Central Asian republics to Karachi Port — whether under CPEC or under any other corridor. To achieve this, Pakistan will need to address its internal logistical constraints, including uneven road infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html
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New Trade Corridor Activated: Kyrgyz Truck Reaches Pakistan

15:02 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Olivia ZhangWorkers watch as a truck passes by stacks of shipping containers at a port in Yingkou in northeastern China's Liaoning Province.
Workers watch as a truck passes by stacks of shipping containers at a port in Yingkou in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Olivia Zhang
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This is the first instance of a Central Asian country shipping goods to Pakistan in its own truck. The QTTA route now serves as a stable alternative for any kind of cargo.
Pakistan has achieved a major milestone in regional connectivity. The first truck from Kyrgyzstan has arrived in Pakistan through China under a new transit framework.
The final destination of the truck was the Sost Dry Port, where it entered carrying commercial cargo. The movement took place under the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), connecting Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The operation was facilitated by Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) together with its partner company in Kyrgyzstan.
Why This Matters
This marks the first time a Central Asian country has transported goods into Pakistan using its own vehicle. The QTTA corridor now offers a reliable alternative route for both perishable and non-perishable goods.
What's Next
Authorities plan to extend the route to Karachi Port, giving landlocked Central Asian states direct access to global markets. The Bishkek–Karachi corridor is expected to become one of the shortest trade routes in the region.
Context
Since 2024, Pakistan has transported cargo to Kyrgyzstan using multimodal systems including the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system.
A Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
Analysis
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
13 April, 16:02 GMT

Experts Say Bypassing Afghanistan Is Key

The route is very important for Pakistan, notes Saeed Ahmed Rid, assistant professor at the Quaid-i-Azam University's National Institute of Pakistan Studies:
This route opens up access to Central Asia for Pakistan.
It is more reliable than the traditional route through Afghan territory.
"It has not been extended to Karachi as yet, but I think it will surely be connected to Karachi and Gwadar as well, because obviously of the larger CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] project," Rid tells Sputnik.
Prof. Syed Basim Raza of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies agrees:
"Given the current dynamics between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the conflict, bypassing Afghanistan is the smartest move here," he says.
He also notes that the long-term plan is to directly connect the Central Asian republics to Karachi Port — whether under CPEC or under any other corridor. To achieve this, Pakistan will need to address its internal logistical constraints, including uneven road infrastructure.
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