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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/northern-sea-route-becoming-more-attractive-amid-hormuz-crisis---deputy-foreign-minister-1124035571.html
Northern Sea Route Becoming More Attractive Amid Hormuz Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister
Northern Sea Route Becoming More Attractive Amid Hormuz Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly attractive logistics route amid events in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
2026-04-24T14:58+0000
2026-04-24T14:58+0000
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"Amid international turbulence in various regions of the world, the Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional intercontinental logistics corridors, favorably differing from them not only in environmental friendliness and the obvious economic benefits associated with the shorter length of the route, but also in enhanced safety," Grushko said in an interview with Russian media. The deputy minister added that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is clear evidence of this. He also said that the development of the Northern Sea Route is one of the key vectors of Russia's Arctic policy and a "very promising area of interaction with constructively minded foreign partners." The Northern Sea Route is a water corridor that runs between Europe and Asia along Russia's northern coast. In April, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route could exceed 40 million tonnes in 2026. The US and Israeli operation against Iran has led to an effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, and has also affected oil exports and production levels in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/mideast-chaos-may-boost-northern-sea-routes-value---korea-arctic-shipping-association-1124002102.html
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strait of hormuz, russia, arctic, alexander grushko, northern sea route

Northern Sea Route Becoming More Attractive Amid Hormuz Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

14:58 GMT 24.04.2026
© Photo : SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© Photo : Sovcomflot
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly appealing logistics route amid events in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.
"Amid international turbulence in various regions of the world, the Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional intercontinental logistics corridors, favorably differing from them not only in environmental friendliness and the obvious economic benefits associated with the shorter length of the route, but also in enhanced safety," Grushko said in an interview with Russian media.
The deputy minister added that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is clear evidence of this.
He also said that the development of the Northern Sea Route is one of the key vectors of Russia's Arctic policy and a "very promising area of interaction with constructively minded foreign partners."
"Interest in using this transport artery is growing, including from such leading extra-regional powers as China and India. And not only them," he concluded.
The Northern Sea Route is a water corridor that runs between Europe and Asia along Russia's northern coast. In April, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route could exceed 40 million tonnes in 2026.
The US and Israeli operation against Iran has led to an effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, and has also affected oil exports and production levels in the region.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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17 April, 10:22 GMT
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