https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/northern-sea-route-becoming-more-attractive-amid-hormuz-crisis---deputy-foreign-minister-1124035571.html

Northern Sea Route Becoming More Attractive Amid Hormuz Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

Northern Sea Route Becoming More Attractive Amid Hormuz Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly attractive logistics route amid events in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

2026-04-24T14:58+0000

2026-04-24T14:58+0000

2026-04-24T14:58+0000

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"Amid international turbulence in various regions of the world, the Northern Sea Route is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional intercontinental logistics corridors, favorably differing from them not only in environmental friendliness and the obvious economic benefits associated with the shorter length of the route, but also in enhanced safety," Grushko said in an interview with Russian media. The deputy minister added that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is clear evidence of this. He also said that the development of the Northern Sea Route is one of the key vectors of Russia's Arctic policy and a "very promising area of interaction with constructively minded foreign partners." The Northern Sea Route is a water corridor that runs between Europe and Asia along Russia's northern coast. In April, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route could exceed 40 million tonnes in 2026. The US and Israeli operation against Iran has led to an effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, and has also affected oil exports and production levels in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/mideast-chaos-may-boost-northern-sea-routes-value---korea-arctic-shipping-association-1124002102.html

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