https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/over-8000-russian-civilians-killed-by-ukraine-since-february-2022---ambassador-miroshnik-1124033496.html

Over 8,000 Russian Civilians Killed by Ukraine Since February 2022 - Ambassador Miroshnik

Over 8,000 Russian Civilians Killed by Ukraine Since February 2022 - Ambassador Miroshnik

Sputnik International

More than 8,000 Russian civilians have been killed and almost 20,000 have been injured in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces since February 2022, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes of the Kiev regime, said on Friday.

2026-04-24T09:21+0000

2026-04-24T09:21+0000

2026-04-24T09:21+0000

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"The total number of injured civilians from the actions of Kiev's armed formations since February 2022 has already reached 27,872 people, of whom more than 8,000 were killed, more precisely 8,012 people," Miroshnik told reporters. At least 1,725 civilians have been injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the first 90 days of 2026, the ambassador said. Additionally, since February 2022, the Ukrainian armed forces have fired more than 400,000 rounds of ammunition at civilian targets in Russia and more than 43,000 in the first three months of 2026, Miroshnik said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russian-troops-hit-ukrainian-military-energy-and-transport-infrastructure-facilities-1124028550.html

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