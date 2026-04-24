https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-china-military-cooperation-becoming-increasingly-important---russian-defense-minister-1124035174.html

Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister

Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Bilateral military cooperation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

2026-04-24T15:04+0000

2026-04-24T15:04+0000

2026-04-24T15:04+0000

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Earlier in the day, Belousov held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is in Russia on an official visit, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Belousov called Russia-China military cooperation one of the key elements of regional and global security. For his part, Belousov's Chinese counterpart called 2026 an important year for developing Russia-China defense cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-seeks-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-russia-to-new-heights-1123986320.html

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