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Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister
Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Bilateral military cooperation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
2026-04-24T15:04+0000
2026-04-24T15:04+0000
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Earlier in the day, Belousov held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is in Russia on an official visit, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Belousov called Russia-China military cooperation one of the key elements of regional and global security. For his part, Belousov's Chinese counterpart called 2026 an important year for developing Russia-China defense cooperation.
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Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister

15:04 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/XinhuaIn this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bilateral military cooperation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Belousov held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is in Russia on an official visit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and China, as well as the 25th anniversary of our founding treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation. Bilateral military cooperation is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation," Belousov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Belousov called Russia-China military cooperation one of the key elements of regional and global security.
For his part, Belousov's Chinese counterpart called 2026 an important year for developing Russia-China defense cooperation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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