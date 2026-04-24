https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-china-military-cooperation-becoming-increasingly-important---russian-defense-minister-1124035174.html
Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister
Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Bilateral military cooperation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
2026-04-24T15:04+0000
2026-04-24T15:04+0000
2026-04-24T15:04+0000
world
russian defense ministry
andrei belousov
russia
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104526/04/1045260499_0:260:5000:3073_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e85ef52ddbecdb1a1bbbdf03966f1e.jpg
Earlier in the day, Belousov held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is in Russia on an official visit, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Belousov called Russia-China military cooperation one of the key elements of regional and global security. For his part, Belousov's Chinese counterpart called 2026 an important year for developing Russia-China defense cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-seeks-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-russia-to-new-heights-1123986320.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104526/04/1045260499_278:0:4722:3333_1920x0_80_0_0_2476bb214638ba8c7e2958adbbd4441a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, andrei belousov, russia, china
russian defense ministry, andrei belousov, russia, china
Russia-China Military Cooperation Becoming Increasingly Important - Russian Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bilateral military cooperation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Belousov held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, who is in Russia on an official visit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and China, as well as the 25th anniversary of our founding treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation. Bilateral military cooperation is becoming increasingly important in the context of the constantly changing military and political situation," Belousov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Belousov called Russia-China military cooperation one of the key elements of regional and global security.
For his part, Belousov's Chinese counterpart called 2026 an important year for developing Russia-China defense cooperation.