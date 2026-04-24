https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html

Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman

Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will be able to reach final agreements amid the ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

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"We hope that they will be able to resolve the existing contradictions and reach final agreements," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on Trump's announced extension of the ceasefire between the two warring countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/pakistan-urges-iran-and-us-to-continue-adhering-to-ceasefire--foreign-minister-1123973295.html

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