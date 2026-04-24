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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will be able to reach final agreements amid the ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-04-24T12:30+0000
2026-04-24T12:30+0000
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"We hope that they will be able to resolve the existing contradictions and reach final agreements," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on Trump's announced extension of the ceasefire between the two warring countries.
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Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman

12:30 GMT 24.04.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
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IZHEVSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will be able to reach a final agreement amid the ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We hope that they will be able to resolve the existing contradictions and reach final agreements," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on Trump's announced extension of the ceasefire between the two warring countries.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
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Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
12 April, 07:20 GMT
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