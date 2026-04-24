https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will be able to reach final agreements amid the ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
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"We hope that they will be able to resolve the existing contradictions and reach final agreements," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on Trump's announced extension of the ceasefire between the two warring countries.
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Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
IZHEVSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will be able to reach a final agreement amid the ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We hope that they will be able to resolve the existing contradictions and reach final agreements," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on Trump's announced extension of the ceasefire between the two warring countries.