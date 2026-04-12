https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/pakistan-urges-iran-and-us-to-continue-adhering-to-ceasefire--foreign-minister-1123973295.html

Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister

Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Pakistan has urged both Iran and the US to continue respecting the ceasefire, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

2026-04-12T07:20+0000

2026-04-12T07:20+0000

2026-04-12T07:20+0000

us-israel war on iran

ishaq dar

donald trump

islamabad

tehran

pakistan

us

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_0:232:5081:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_b3c2c4f7f3465cc74bcc577d06757e36.jpg

"It is extremely important that both sides remain committed to the ceasefire," Dar said, according to the media.Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Iran on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night. On Sunday morning, the head of the American delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html

islamabad

tehran

pakistan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran and the us, pakistani foreign minister ishaq dar, continue respecting the ceasefire