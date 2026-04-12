https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/pakistan-urges-iran-and-us-to-continue-adhering-to-ceasefire--foreign-minister-1123973295.html
Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Pakistan has urged both Iran and the US to continue respecting the ceasefire, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
2026-04-12T07:20+0000
2026-04-12T07:20+0000
2026-04-12T07:20+0000
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"It is extremely important that both sides remain committed to the ceasefire," Dar said, according to the media.Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Iran on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night. On Sunday morning, the head of the American delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html
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iran and the us, pakistani foreign minister ishaq dar, continue respecting the ceasefire
iran and the us, pakistani foreign minister ishaq dar, continue respecting the ceasefire
Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
Pakistan has urged both Iran and the US to continue respecting the ceasefire, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
"It is extremely important that both sides remain committed to the ceasefire," Dar said, according to the media.
Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad
on Saturday after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Iran on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night. On Sunday morning, the head of the American delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.