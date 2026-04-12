International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/pakistan-urges-iran-and-us-to-continue-adhering-to-ceasefire--foreign-minister-1123973295.html
Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Pakistan has urged both Iran and the US to continue respecting the ceasefire, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
2026-04-12T07:20+0000
2026-04-12T07:20+0000
us-israel war on iran
ishaq dar
donald trump
islamabad
tehran
pakistan
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_0:232:5081:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_b3c2c4f7f3465cc74bcc577d06757e36.jpg
"It is extremely important that both sides remain committed to the ceasefire," Dar said, according to the media.Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Iran on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night. On Sunday morning, the head of the American delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html
islamabad
tehran
pakistan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_326:0:4753:3320_1920x0_80_0_0_113cc1bf4a805a6713a37fb838104602.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran and the us, pakistani foreign minister ishaq dar, continue respecting the ceasefire
iran and the us, pakistani foreign minister ishaq dar, continue respecting the ceasefire

Pakistan Urges Iran and US to Continue Adhering to Ceasefire – Foreign Minister

07:20 GMT 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
Pakistan has urged both Iran and the US to continue respecting the ceasefire, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
"It is extremely important that both sides remain committed to the ceasefire," Dar said, according to the media.
Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Iran on a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night. On Sunday morning, the head of the American delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала