https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html

Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities

Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities

Sputnik International

Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS launchers of the Ukrainian armed forces and carried out six group strikes with high-precision long-range weapons and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-04-24T10:07+0000

2026-04-24T10:07+0000

2026-04-24T12:07+0000

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"From April 18 to April 24 strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups destroyed two launchers of US-made HIMARS, multiple launch rocket systems, five combat vehicles, as well as three transport-loading vehicles... In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Forces delivered six group strikes with long-range precision weapons launched from air, sea, and ground platforms, as well as with strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry saifd in a statement. Russian troops succeeded in systematically degrading Ukrainian firepower and command capabilities over the past week. Through coordinated strikes by missile units, artillery, and drones, they neutralized multiple high-value Western-supplied rocket systems and their support vehicles. Simultaneously, Russian battlegroups across all frontline sectors, from the north to the south, made significant tactical advances, inflicting heavy personnel losses on Ukrainian forces and maintaining relentless pressure along the entire line of contact.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/over-8000-russian-civilians-killed-by-ukraine-since-february-2022---ambassador-miroshnik-1124033496.html

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