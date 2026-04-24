https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html
Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities
Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities
Sputnik International
Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS launchers of the Ukrainian armed forces and carried out six group strikes with high-precision long-range weapons and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-04-24T10:07+0000
2026-04-24T10:07+0000
2026-04-24T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119705668_0:230:2824:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_d2eb73da0dc28bd363d78139049f8988.jpg
"From April 18 to April 24 strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups destroyed two launchers of US-made HIMARS, multiple launch rocket systems, five combat vehicles, as well as three transport-loading vehicles... In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Forces delivered six group strikes with long-range precision weapons launched from air, sea, and ground platforms, as well as with strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry saifd in a statement. Russian troops succeeded in systematically degrading Ukrainian firepower and command capabilities over the past week. Through coordinated strikes by missile units, artillery, and drones, they neutralized multiple high-value Western-supplied rocket systems and their support vehicles. Simultaneously, Russian battlegroups across all frontline sectors, from the north to the south, made significant tactical advances, inflicting heavy personnel losses on Ukrainian forces and maintaining relentless pressure along the entire line of contact.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/over-8000-russian-civilians-killed-by-ukraine-since-february-2022---ambassador-miroshnik-1124033496.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119705668_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b0bd2a2a1ed7a4c00b0636e08913a66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia
Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities
10:07 GMT 24.04.2026 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 24.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS launchers of the Ukrainian armed forces and carried out six group strikes with high-precision long-range weapons and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"From April 18 to April 24 strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups destroyed two launchers of US-made HIMARS, multiple launch rocket systems, five combat vehicles, as well as three transport-loading vehicles... In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Forces delivered six group strikes with long-range precision weapons launched from air, sea, and ground platforms, as well as with strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry saifd in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
over the past week. Additionally, the Sever battlegroup
neutralized over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day, over 1,605 Ukraine's soldiers were eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,410 Ukrainian servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1,290 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 325 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian troops succeeded in systematically degrading Ukrainian firepower and command capabilities over the past week.
Through coordinated strikes by missile units, artillery, and drones, they neutralized multiple high-value Western-supplied rocket systems and their support vehicles. Simultaneously, Russian battlegroups across all frontline sectors, from the north to the south, made significant tactical advances, inflicting heavy personnel losses on Ukrainian forces and maintaining relentless pressure along the entire line of contact.