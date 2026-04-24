https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-pakistani-foreign-ministers-discuss-situation-in-persian-gulf-1124036313.html
Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf
Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed by the phone the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-04-24T16:36+0000
2026-04-24T16:36+0000
2026-04-24T16:36+0000
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"On April 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, the parties discussed topical aspects of Russian-Pakistani cooperation, as well as exchanged views on the situation in the Persian Gulf," the statement said. Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to assist in the interests of reaching agreements between Iran and the United States, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistans-ambassador-to-russia-confirms-oil-negotiations-coordination-over-us-iran-ceasefire-1123991922.html
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Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed by the phone the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On April 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, the parties discussed topical aspects of Russian-Pakistani cooperation, as well as exchanged views on the situation in the Persian Gulf," the statement said.
Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to assist in the interests of reaching agreements between Iran and the United States, the statement said.
"Sergey Lavrov highly appreciated the mediation role of Islamabad in the interests of achieving sustainable agreements between Iran and the United States," the statement said.