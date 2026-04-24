https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-pakistani-foreign-ministers-discuss-situation-in-persian-gulf-1124036313.html

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf

Russian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed by the phone the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-04-24T16:36+0000

2026-04-24T16:36+0000

2026-04-24T16:36+0000

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"On April 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, the parties discussed topical aspects of Russian-Pakistani cooperation, as well as exchanged views on the situation in the Persian Gulf," the statement said. Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to assist in the interests of reaching agreements between Iran and the United States, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistans-ambassador-to-russia-confirms-oil-negotiations-coordination-over-us-iran-ceasefire-1123991922.html

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sergey lavrov, ishaq dar, persian gulf, russia, pakistan, russian foreign ministry